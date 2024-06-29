Gomis vs Brito set for UFC Paris, Saint-Denis vs Moicano ‘verbally agreed’

The bout between William Gomis and Joanderson Brito has been reportedly set for the UFC Fight Night card at Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 28. The pair squares off in a three-rounder at featherweight.

Gomis (13-2) is riding an 11-fight winning streak. In his previous outing last September at the same venue, the 27-year-old representative of the country-host stopped Yanis Ghemmouri in the third round with body kick.

Brito (17-3-1) won five fights in a row. The 29-year-old Brazilian mixed martial artist was in action in May, when he defeated Jack Shore via second-round TKO due to doctor stoppage.

The Gomis vs Brito matchup was reported by La Sueur citing sources via post on X. The post was later shared by Gomis.

In addition, French lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis is expected to make his next Octagon appearance on the same card in Paris against Renato Moicano of Brazil. According to Ag.Fight the contest has been verbally agreed and is being negotiated.

28-year-old Saint-Denis (13-2, 1 NC) was KO’d in the second round by Dustin Poirier in March, which snapped his five-fight winning streak. 35-year-old Moicano (19-5-1) stopped Jalin Turner in the second round last time out at UFC 300 in April to secure his second win for the year and the third straight victory.

The promotion is yet to confirm the matchups. The current UFC Paris lineup looks as the following: