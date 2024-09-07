Bellator San Diego results: Nurmagomedov vs Shabliy

Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0, 1 NC) defends his lightweight title against Alexandr Shabliy (24-3) in the main event of Bellator Champions Series 4. The fight card airs live on MAX from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on September 7.

The co-main event is a welterweight title eliminator pitting Lorenz Larkin (26-8) of Riverside, California against Levan Chokheli (13-2, 1 NC) of Georgia. Also on the card, Brazil’s former three-time Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima (33-11) takes on Aaron Jeffery (14-5) of Canada at middleweight.

Plus, Hawaii’s Sumiko Inaba (7-1) and Mackenzie Stiller (3-0) of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin clash at flyweight. Kicking off the action, Yancy Medeiros (12-8, 2 NC) of Hawaii and Zhora Ayvazyan (14-1) of Armenia go toe-to-toe at lightweight.

Bellator Champions Series 4 results

Get Bellator Champions Series 4 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexandr Shabliy – Nurmagomedov’s Bellator lightweight title

Lorenz Larkin vs. Levan Chokheli – Bellator welterweight title eliminator

Douglas Lima vs. Aaron Jeffery

Sumiko Inaba vs. Mackenzie Stiller

Yancy Medeiros vs. Zhora Ayvazyan

Prelims

Jordan Newman vs. Imamshafi Aliev

Herman Terrado vs. Masayuki Kikuiri

Bryce Meredith vs. John MaCalolooy

Josh Hokit vs. Sean Rose

Aysia Cortez vs. Ashley Thiner

The previous edition, Bellator Champions Series 3, was held in Dublin, Ireland in June.