Bellator San Diego results: Nurmagomedov vs Shabliy

Bellator Champions Series 4: Nurmagomedov vs Shabliy live results from San Diego

By Parviz Iskenderov
Usman Nurmagomedov faces Alexandr Shabliy at Bellator San Diego
Usman Nurmagomedov and Alexandr Shabliy go face-to-face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Bellator Champions Series 4 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA, USA on September 7, 2024 | PFL
Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0, 1 NC) defends his lightweight title against Alexandr Shabliy (24-3) in the main event of Bellator Champions Series 4. The fight card airs live on MAX from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on September 7.

The co-main event is a welterweight title eliminator pitting Lorenz Larkin (26-8) of Riverside, California against Levan Chokheli (13-2, 1 NC) of Georgia. Also on the card, Brazil’s former three-time Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima (33-11) takes on Aaron Jeffery (14-5) of Canada at middleweight.

Plus, Hawaii’s Sumiko Inaba (7-1) and Mackenzie Stiller (3-0) of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin clash at flyweight. Kicking off the action, Yancy Medeiros (12-8, 2 NC) of Hawaii and Zhora Ayvazyan (14-1) of Armenia go toe-to-toe at lightweight.

Bellator Champions Series 4 results

Get Bellator Champions Series 4 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

  • Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexandr Shabliy – Nurmagomedov’s Bellator lightweight title
  • Lorenz Larkin vs. Levan Chokheli – Bellator welterweight title eliminator
  • Douglas Lima vs. Aaron Jeffery
  • Sumiko Inaba vs. Mackenzie Stiller
  • Yancy Medeiros vs. Zhora Ayvazyan

Prelims

  • Jordan Newman vs. Imamshafi Aliev
  • Herman Terrado vs. Masayuki Kikuiri
  • Bryce Meredith vs. John MaCalolooy
  • Josh Hokit vs. Sean Rose
  • Aysia Cortez vs. Ashley Thiner

The previous edition, Bellator Champions Series 3, was held in Dublin, Ireland in June.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

