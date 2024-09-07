Bellator San Diego results: Nurmagomedov vs Shabliy

Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0, 1 NC) defends his lightweight title against Alexandr Shabliy (24-3) in the main event of Bellator Champions Series 4. The fight card airs live on MAX from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on September 7.
The co-main event is a welterweight title eliminator pitting Lorenz Larkin (26-8) of Riverside, California against Levan Chokheli (13-2, 1 NC) of Georgia. Also on the card, Brazil’s former three-time Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima (33-11) takes on Aaron Jeffery (14-5) of Canada at middleweight.
Plus, Hawaii’s Sumiko Inaba (7-1) and Mackenzie Stiller (3-0) of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin clash at flyweight. Kicking off the action, Yancy Medeiros (12-8, 2 NC) of Hawaii and Zhora Ayvazyan (14-1) of Armenia go toe-to-toe at lightweight.
Bellator Champions Series 4 results
Get Bellator Champions Series 4 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)
- Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexandr Shabliy – Nurmagomedov’s Bellator lightweight title
- Lorenz Larkin vs. Levan Chokheli – Bellator welterweight title eliminator
- Douglas Lima vs. Aaron Jeffery
- Sumiko Inaba vs. Mackenzie Stiller
- Yancy Medeiros vs. Zhora Ayvazyan
Prelims
- Jordan Newman vs. Imamshafi Aliev
- Herman Terrado vs. Masayuki Kikuiri
- Bryce Meredith vs. John MaCalolooy
- Josh Hokit vs. Sean Rose
- Aysia Cortez vs. Ashley Thiner
The previous edition, Bellator Champions Series 3, was held in Dublin, Ireland in June.