Bellator 302: Champions Series Belfast results, live stream, Anderson vs Moore

The first edition of Bellator Champions Series aka Bellator 302: Anderson vs Moore airs live from SSE Arena Belfast on Friday, March 22. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.
In the five-round main event, former light heavyweight title challenger Corey Anderson (17-6, 1 NC) of the U.S. and Karl Moore (12-2) of Northern Ireland battle it out for the vacant 205-pound belt. In the co-main event, Brazil’s Patricio Pitbull (35-7) defends his featherweight strap against Jeremy Kennedy (19-3, 1 NC) of Canada.
Also on the card, Fabian Edwards (12-3) of England and Aaron Jeffery (14-4) of Canada square off at middleweight. Ireland’s James Gallagher (12-2) and Leandro Higo (22-6) of Brazil go toe-to-toe at featherweight. Tim Wilde (17-4) of England and Manoel Sousa (10-0) of Brazil clash at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.
Bellator 302: Anderson vs Moore live stream
United States
Broadcast: MAX
Date: Friday, March 22
Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, March 22
Time: 5 pm GMT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, March 23
Time: 4 am AEDT
MMA fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator Champions Series Belfast from practically anywhere.
Bellator 302: Anderson vs Moore results
Get Bellator 302: Anderson vs Moore full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore – vacant Bellator light heavyweight title
- Patricio Pitbull vs. Jeremy Kennedy – Pitbull’s Bellator featherweight title
- Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery, middleweight
- James Gallagher vs. Leandro Higo, featherweight
- Tim Wilde vs. Manoel Sousa, lightweight
Preliminary card
- Ciaran Clarke vs. Darius Mafi, bantamweight
- Alfie Davis vs. Oscar Ownsworth, lightweight
- Luke Trainer vs. Grant Neal, light heavyweight
- Nathan Kelly vs. Vikas Singh Ruhil, 147-pound catchweight
- Abraham Bably vs. Isaiah Pinson, heavyweight
- Nate Kelly vs. Jordan Elliott, 130-pound catchweight (amateur bout)