Bellator 302: Champions Series Belfast results, live stream, Anderson vs Moore

The first edition of Bellator Champions Series aka Bellator 302: Anderson vs Moore airs live from SSE Arena Belfast on Friday, March 22. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In the five-round main event, former light heavyweight title challenger Corey Anderson (17-6, 1 NC) of the U.S. and Karl Moore (12-2) of Northern Ireland battle it out for the vacant 205-pound belt. In the co-main event, Brazil’s Patricio Pitbull (35-7) defends his featherweight strap against Jeremy Kennedy (19-3, 1 NC) of Canada.

Also on the card, Fabian Edwards (12-3) of England and Aaron Jeffery (14-4) of Canada square off at middleweight. Ireland’s James Gallagher (12-2) and Leandro Higo (22-6) of Brazil go toe-to-toe at featherweight. Tim Wilde (17-4) of England and Manoel Sousa (10-0) of Brazil clash at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Bellator 302: Anderson vs Moore live stream

United States

Broadcast: MAX

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 5 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 4 am AEDT

MMA fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator Champions Series Belfast from practically anywhere.

Bellator 302: Anderson vs Moore results

Get Bellator 302: Anderson vs Moore full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore – vacant Bellator light heavyweight title

Patricio Pitbull vs. Jeremy Kennedy – Pitbull’s Bellator featherweight title

Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery, middleweight

James Gallagher vs. Leandro Higo, featherweight

Tim Wilde vs. Manoel Sousa, lightweight

Preliminary card