UFC 308 full fight video: Robert Whittaker drops & stops Ikram Aliskerov

Robert Whittaker KO'd Ikram Aliskerov in Abu Dhabi in June. On Saturday, he faces Khamzat Chimaev in a rescheduled bout at UFC 308

By Parviz Iskenderov
Robert Whittaker is back in action on October 26, when he takes on Khamzat Chimaev in a rescheduled bout at UFC 308. The New Zealand-Australian former 185-pound champion was expected to face the No. 13-ranked middleweight contender at the previous event in Abu Dhabi in June. The contest fell off after the latter fell ill and was forced to withdraw.

Whittaker (26-7) battled it out atop the UFC Abu Dhabi card against Ikram Aliskerov and took a dominant win by way of stoppage. The 33-year-old Auckland native dropped his opponent down with an uppercut that was followed by a head kick and punches.

The final moments of the fight hit the stream immediately after the event. In the leadup to UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, the promotion released a full fight video.

Making his third Octagon appearance for the year in the co-main event at UFC 308, Robert Whittaker is looking for his third straight victory and the next title shot. He is opposed by undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (13-0), who makes his return after a year of absence.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

