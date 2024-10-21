O’Shaquie Foster primed for rematch against Robson Conceicao: First fight was easy

O’Shaquie Foster looks to avenge his defeat against Robson Conceicao in a rematch on November 2 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The former world champion looks to reclaim his WBC super featherweight title that he lost by split decision in July in Newark, New Jersey.

Brazilian Conceicao (19-2-1, 9 KOs) dethroned Foster (22-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas with the scores 115-113, 116-112 and 112-116. Post-fight the latter stated he was robbed.

“The fight was easy,” O’Shaquie Foster said following a recent training session in Houston. “I didn’t see where the judges got that decision. But the fight was easy for me. I only saw that I could have been more active and let my hands go in certain situations more.”

“There are a lot of things I can do in that ring. I feel like I could have just put more combinations. I could have done a little bit more. But now I get the opportunity to do it again. Not everybody gets that opportunity. A lot of times, people get robbed, and they don’t they don’t get the rematch. So, I’m fortunate to get that rematch, and I’m looking to let my hands go more.”

“I feel like he might try to come out and do something different, but if you watch his fights, he fights the same way every time. He doesn’t switch it up too much. But, in my eyes, I’m just focused on what I can do. I’m good with rematches. I used to get them a lot in the amateurs and always avenged them. This is my first one in the pros, so I’m excited about it. It’s going to be fun.”

Confident in his victory in the upcoming bout against Robson Conceicao, Houston-based 31-year-old Foster also said he was looking to face other champions in the division. An all-Mexican rematch between current WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) and interim WBO 130 lbs titleholder Oscar Valdez (23-2, 24 KOs) is scheduled for December 7 in Phoenix, AZ.

“I want the biggest fights,” Foster said. “We’ve got the Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez fight on December 7. So, I feel like it will line up perfectly.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) of Northern Ireland is a newly-crowned IBF champion. The division’s WBA titleholder Lamont Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. is scheduled to challenge Gervonta Davis for his WBA lightweight belt on December 14 in Houston, TX.

O’Shaquie Foster | Top Rank

Among the bouts featured on the Conceicao vs Foster 2 undercard, Raymond Muratalla (21-0, 16 KOs) of West Covina faces Mexico’s Jesus “Ricky” Perez (25-5, 18 KOs) at lightweight. As well, Puerto Rico’s Abraham Nova (23-3, 16 KOs) takes on Humberto Galindo (14-3-2, 11 KOs) of West Covina at super featherweight.

Plus, Yan Santana (12-0, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic meets Mexico’s Eduardo Baez (23-6-2, 9 KOs) at featherweight. In addition, Jahi Tucker (12-1-1, 5 KOs) of Queens, New York and Stockton, California-based Quilisto Madera (14-5, 9 KOs) of Mount Vernon, Washington clash at middleweight.