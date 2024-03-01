Patricio Pitbull vs Jeremy Kennedy joins Bellator 302 in Belfast

Patricio Pitbull puts his Bellator featherweight title on the line against Jeremy Kennedy live from SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Friday, March 22. The five-round contest joins the Bellator 302 fight card topped by Corey Anderson vs Karl Moore.

Former two-division champion Patricio Pitbull (35-7) makes the ninth defense of his 145-pound belt and looks to return to the win column. The 36-year-old Brazilian lost his previous bout last July by knockout in the first round against Chihiro Suzuki at 154-pound catchweight. Last June, he dropped a unanimous decision against Sergio Pettis at bantamweight.

Patricio Pitbull’s appearance at the PFL vs Bellator event in Saudi Arabia didn’t go ahead, as his original fight against Jesus Pinedo, as well as the bout against replacement opponent Gabriel Braga, were both canceled.

Jeremy Kennedy (19-3) is riding a three-fight winning streak. The 31-year-old Canadian defeated Pedro Carvalho by unanimous decision last time out in February 2023. Prior to that, he took the win against Aaron Pico via first-round TKO and earned a UD against Emmanuel Sanchez.

Kennedy was initially scheduled to face James Gallagher (12-2). The Irishman’s new opponent at Bellator 302 is Leandro Higo (22-6) of Brazil.

Also confirmed for the preliminary card, Steven Hill (7-0) up against Jordan Newman (6-0) at middleweight and Luke Trainer (7-1) versus Grant Neal (9-1) at light heavyweight.

In the main event, former title challenger Corey Anderson (17-6, 1 NC) and Karl Moore (12-2) battle it out foe the vacant Bellator light heavyweight title.