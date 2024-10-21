Subscribe
UFC 309 poster lands for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic at MSG in New York

Jon Jones defends heavyweight title against former champion Stipe Miocic

By Parviz Iskenderov
The event poster for UFC 309 hit the stream featuring current heavyweight champion Jon Jones versus former titleholder Stipe Miocic. The pair squares off on November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Both fighters make their return to action.

Jones (27-1-1) steps inside the Octagon for the first time in over a year and makes the first defense of his heavyweight title. Miocic (20-4) fights for the first time in three years and looks to regain the belt.

In addition to the fighter face-off, UFC 309 poster provides some of the stats. Jon Jones of Rochester, New York is a two-division UFC champion, previously holding a 205 lbs strap. Stipe Miocic of Euclid, Ohio is a former two-time champion at 265 lbs.

In addition, 37-year-old Jones holds a record of title fight victories in the UFC, plus a record of light heavyweight title defenses. 42-year-old Miocic holds a record of stoppages in the UFC heavyweight title fights and a record of heavyweight title defenses.

UFC 309 poster
UFC 309 poster | X/UFC

UFC 309 co-main event pits former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC) of Brazil against Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. Oliveira stopped Chandler in the second round of their first bout for a vacant title in May 2021.

