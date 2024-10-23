UFC 308 fight card, how to watch, start time in U.S., UK, Australia & ROW

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway airs live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The fight card features a series of MMA with a featherweight title contested in the headliner of the show. This post provides information how to watch the event in the U.S., UK, Australia and other countries.

In the main event, Georgian-Spanish Ilia Topuria (15-0) defends his featherweight belt against former champion Max Holloway (26-7) of Hawaii. In the co-main event, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (26-7) faces the UAE-based Khamzat Chimaev (13-0).

Also the main card, a light heavyweight bout between Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1, 1 NC) and Aleksandar Rakic (14-4) of Austria. Dan Ige (18-8) of Hawaii and Lerone Murphy (14-0-1) of England clash at featherweight. In addition, Sharabutdin Magomedov (14-0) and Armen Petrosyan (9-3) of Armenia go head-to-head at middleweight.

Among the UFC 308 prelims, light heavyweight Ibo Aslan (13-1) of Turkey faces unbeaten Brazilian Rafael Cerqueira (11-0). Geoff Neal (15-6) of Harker Heights, Texas takes on Brazil’s Rafael dos Anjos (32-16) at welterweight. Plus, Poland’s Mateusz Rebecki (19-2) meets Myktybek Orolbai (13-1-1) of Kyrgyzstan at lightweight.

As well, Germany-based middleweight Abus Magomedov (26-6-1) goes up against Brunno Ferreira (12-1) of Brazil. Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-5) of Nigeria and Chris Barnett (23-8) of Spain clash at heavyweight. Unbeaten Farid Basharat (12-0) of Afghanistan squares off against Brazil’s Victor Hugo (25-4) at bantamweight.

In addition, Austria-based Ismail Naurdiev (23-7) and Bruno Silva (23-11) of Brazil go toe-to-toe at middleweight. A welterweight event opener pits Rinat Fakhretdinov (22-1-1) against Carlos Leal (21-5) of Brazil.

What time is UFC 308 in the U.S.?

UFC 308 start time in the U.S. is scheduled for October 26 at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. The prelims begins at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT.

Live stream is available on live stream is available on ESPN+.

What time is UFC 308 in the UK?

UFC 308 start time in the UK is scheduled for October 26 at 7:00 pm BST. The prelims begins at 3:00 pm BST.

Live stream is available on TNT Sports.

What time is UFC 308 in Australia?

UFC 308 start time in Australia is scheduled for October 27 at 5:00 pm AEDT. The prelims begins at 1:00 am AEDT.

Live stream is available on Kayo.

How to stream in other countries?

MMA fans in other countries can stream the event via local providers, UFC Fight Pass, as well as VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Full fight card

The current UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – Topuria’s UFC featherweight title

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

Prelims