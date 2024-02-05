Corey Anderson vs Karl Moore tops ‘Bellator Champions Series’ in March in Belfast

Corey Anderson faces Karl Moore for the vacant Bellator light heavyweight title live from SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Friday, March 22. The pair squares off in the main event of Bellator 302 kicking off “Bellator Champions Series”.

Bellator 302 is set to be the first of eight “Bellator Champions Series” events live on DAZN in the UK, France and other European markets. The U.S. broadcast is yet to be confirmed.

Corey Anderson (17-6, 1 NC) returned to action last June, when he took a split decision against Phil Davis. With the victory, the 34-year-old native of Rockford, Illinois rebounded from the defeat by unanimous decision against the then light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov in the final of 205-pound Grand Prix in November 2022.

Karl Moore (12-2) is riding a four-fight winning streak. Two of his previous bouts last June and February, Belfast’s 32-year-old won by unanimous decision against Alex Polizzi and Maciej Rozanski, respectively.

In the co-main event, Leah McCourt (8-3) and Sinead Kavanagh (9-6) square off in a rematch. The pair first met in February 2022, when the latter took the win by unanimous decision.

In her previous bout last October, Belfast’s 31-year-old McCourt stopped Sara McMann in the first round with punches. 37-year-old Kavanagh of Dublin dropped a split decision against Sara Collins last September, which snapped her two win streak.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

Bellator 302 in Belfast, Northern Ireland follows the “PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions” showdown scheduled for February 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.