Akhmadaliev vs Espinoza results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs Ricardo Espinoza Franco tops Monte-Carlo Showdown 5

By Parviz Iskenderov
Murodjon Akhmadaliev faces Ricardo Espinoza Franco atop Monte-Carlo Showdown 5
Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Ricardo Espinoza Franco come face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout headlining Monte-Carlo Showdown 5 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Murodjon Akhmadaliev faces Ricardo Espinoza Franco in the main event of “Monte-Carlo Showdown 5” live on DAZN on December 14. The pair battles it out for the interim WBA super bantamweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Indio, California-based former unified champion Akhmadaliev (12-1, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan makes his first ring appearance of the year and aims for his second straight victory. Espinoza (30-4, 25 KOs) of Mexico won two fights in 2024 by way of stoppage.

In the 12-round co-feature, Jamaican-born British cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke (10-0, 7 KOs) and Dominican-born, France-based Leonardo Mosquea (15-0, 9 KOs) clash for the vacant European belt. Among other Akhmadaliev vs Espinoza undercard bouts, Beatriz Ferreira (5-0, 2 KOs) of Brazil defends her IBF lightweight title in a 10-rounder against Licia Boudersa (23-2-2, 4 KOs) of France.

The 10-round lightweight matchup pits WBA Continental titleholder Gary Cully (18-1, 10 KOs) of Ireland against Maxi Hughes (27-7-2, 6 KOs) of the UK. The event opener is a six-round heavyweight showdown between Teremoana Jnr (4-0, 4 KOs) of Australia and Volodymyr Katsuk (5-1, 2 KOs) of Ukraine.

Monte-Carlo Showdown 5: Akhmadaliev vs Espinoza results

Get Akhmadaliev vs Espinoza full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(1:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm GMT)

  • Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco
  • Beatriz Ferreira vs. Licia Boudersa
  • Cheavon Clarke vs. Leonardo Mosquea
  • Gary Cully vs. Maxi Hughes
  • Teremoana Teremoana vs. Volodymyr Katsuk
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

