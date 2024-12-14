Akhmadaliev vs Espinoza results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Murodjon Akhmadaliev faces Ricardo Espinoza Franco in the main event of “Monte-Carlo Showdown 5” live on DAZN on December 14. The pair battles it out for the interim WBA super bantamweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Indio, California-based former unified champion Akhmadaliev (12-1, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan makes his first ring appearance of the year and aims for his second straight victory. Espinoza (30-4, 25 KOs) of Mexico won two fights in 2024 by way of stoppage.

In the 12-round co-feature, Jamaican-born British cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke (10-0, 7 KOs) and Dominican-born, France-based Leonardo Mosquea (15-0, 9 KOs) clash for the vacant European belt. Among other Akhmadaliev vs Espinoza undercard bouts, Beatriz Ferreira (5-0, 2 KOs) of Brazil defends her IBF lightweight title in a 10-rounder against Licia Boudersa (23-2-2, 4 KOs) of France.

The 10-round lightweight matchup pits WBA Continental titleholder Gary Cully (18-1, 10 KOs) of Ireland against Maxi Hughes (27-7-2, 6 KOs) of the UK. The event opener is a six-round heavyweight showdown between Teremoana Jnr (4-0, 4 KOs) of Australia and Volodymyr Katsuk (5-1, 2 KOs) of Ukraine.

Monte-Carlo Showdown 5: Akhmadaliev vs Espinoza results

Get Akhmadaliev vs Espinoza full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(1:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm GMT)