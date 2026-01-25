Azim vs Lemos postponed after both fighters suffer injuries

The bout between Adam Azim and Gustavo Lemos no longer takes place at the Copper Box Arena in London on January 31, as both fighters have suffered injuries. The contest – scheduled to serve as the No. 2 IBF super lightweight title eliminator – has been postponed and is expected to be rescheduled for later this year.

Argentinian contender Lemos (30-2, 20 KOs) was forced to withdraw due to injury. Unbeaten British-Pakistani Azim (14-0, 11 KOs) was expected to face a replacement opponent but also sustained an injury in training.

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“A replacement opponent was secured, but following an injury suffered in his final sparring session, scan results received yesterday confirmed that Azim is also unable to box,” Boxxer stated on Sunday.

“The IBF No. 2 eliminator between Azim and Lemos will be rescheduled for later this year.”

The statement did not disclose the nature of Azim’s injury.

Richardson Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn is the reigning IBF 140-pound champion, having defeated George Kambosos Jr. by eighth-round TKO in his previous outing last June.

Mexico’s Lindolfo Delgado (24-0, 16 KOs) – who was expected to face Liam Paro in an IBF eliminator until Paro moved up in weight – is currently ranked No. 1 by the IBF, while the No. 2 spot is listed as “Not Rated.” The winner of Azim and Lemos was expected to take that slot.

Boxxer’s statement also notes: “Further updates regarding Boxxer’s The World Awaits fight night next Saturday at the Copper Box Arena in London will be announced shortly.”

The co-feature on January 31 was set to see Francesca Hennessy (7-0, 1 KO) facing Brit Ellie Boutell (7-0-1, 2 KOs) in a final eliminator for the WBC bantamweight title.

It is yet to be determined whether the event next Saturday in London will go ahead with a new headliner.