Austin Trout vs Luis Palomino rematch headlines BKFC 86 Hollywood in December

The rematch between Austin Trout and Luis Palomino headlines BKFC 86 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, on Friday, December 5. The two fighters run it back following their first clash at the same venue last February. The contest serves as the semi-final of the lightweight tournament.

Tickets for BKFC 86 are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Battling it out atop BKFC 57, Trout (4-0) came out on top, defeating Palomino (10-1) by unanimous decision. With the victory, the former WBA light middleweight champion became the new BKFC welterweight champion.

In his next two fights, Trout of El Paso, TX, defeated Rico Franco and Carlos Trinidad-Snake. The 40-year-old vacated the 165-pound belt in August.

Peru’s 45-year-old former two-division champion Palomino returned to winning ways this past March, scoring a unanimous decision over Howard Davis.

Other bouts featured on the BKFC 86 Hollywood card are expected to be confirmed shortly.