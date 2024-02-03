Subscribe
Austin Trout lands title in bare knuckle fight against Luis Palomino at BKFC 57

Trout becomes a new BKFC welterweight champion by decision against Palomino at BKFC Hollywood

By Parviz Iskenderov
Austin Trout defeats Luis Palomino to become champion at BKFC 57 Hollywood
Austin Trout his BKFC welterweight title fight against Luis Palomino at BKFC 57 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, US on February 2, 2024 | BKFC

Austin Trout came out on top when he faced Luis Palomino at BKFC 57 live from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on Friday, February 2. Former boxing world champion became a new welterweight champion in the “Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship” in his second fight.

The 38-year-old native of El Paso, Texas defeated Peruvian 43-year-old former BKFC welterweight titleholder and reigning lightweight king by unanimous decision. After five rounds all three scores were 49-45. On his way to victory, in the fourth round Trout sent Palomino to the canvas, securing a knockdown.

With the victory, Austin Trout, who previously held the WBA light middleweight title, became a new BKFC 165-pound champion and improved to 2-0. BKFC’s pound-for-pound Luis Palomino, who entered the squared circle undefeated, dropped to 9-1.

“This wouldn’t feel as good if it wasn’t against a prime champion like ‘Baboon.'” Trout said post-win. “I don’t think any win would be worthy of how I’m feeling now if it wasn’t against the king of BKFC… I’m going to be here for a long time, so get tired of me – I’m not going anywhere.”

BKFC ring card girls present the championship belt
BKFC ring card girls present the championship belt | BKFC
Luis Palomino
Luis Palomino | BKFC
Austin Trout
Austin Trout | BKFC
Austin Trout vs Luis Palomino
Austin Trout vs Luis Palomino | BKFC
Austin Trout becomes a new BKFC welterweight champion
Austin Trout becomes a new BKFC welterweight champion | BKFC
Austin Trout with David Feldman
Austin Trout with David Feldman | BKFC

In the co-main event, Bryce Henry (4-0) of Broward County, Florida improved his unbeaten record with the win by TKO against Robbie Peralta (3-1) of Escondido, California. The ringside doctor stopped the fight prior to the start of the third round, rendering the latter unable to continue due to his compromised vision.

Among other BKFC 57 results, Cuban Bryan Duran (6-2) scored the fourth-round knockout against American Louie Lopez (3-3) at featherweight. John Michael Escoboza (9-1) of Dominican Republic stopped Isaac Doolittle (3-2-1) of the U.S. in the third round at light heavyweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
