Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol for undisputed 175-pound title set for June in Riyadh

Beterbiev vs Bivol for undisputed light heavyweight title with four belts on the line

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Artur Beterbiev faces Dmitry Bivol for undisputed light heavyweight title in Saudi Arabia
Artur Beterbiev | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol have their fight date set for Saturday, June 1 live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Undefeated light heavyweight champions battle it out for the undisputed title.

Montreal-based Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) is a unified WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion. The 39-year-old was in action in January in Quebec City, where he stopped former super middleweight champion Callum Smith and retained his belts. In June 2022, boxing’s only world champion with 100% knockout ratio, TKO’d former WBO 175-pound champion Joe Smith Jr in the second round of their championship unification.

Long-reigning WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitriy Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) won his previous bout last December in Riyadh by unanimous decision against Lyndon Arthur. In 2022, the 33-year-old native of Tokmak, Kyrgyzstan similarly defeated Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and reigning undisputed super middleweight king Canelo Alvarez.

The fight was announced by Saudi Arabia’s Minister and the current Chairman of General Authority for Entertainment Turki Alalshikh on “The MMA Hour“.

The Beterbiev vs Bivol clash is set to crown the first undisputed light heavyweight champion of the four belt era. In 1999, Roy Jones Jr. became the undisputed light heavyweight champion by unifying the WBC, WBA and IBF titles.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.