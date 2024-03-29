Arsen Goulamirian: I’m excited for U.S. debut against Zurdo Ramirez in LA

Arsen Goulamirian faces Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in the main event live from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 30. Two days ahead of the event, the fighters hosted the final pre-fight press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

Unbeaten Arsen Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KOs) makes the third defense of his WBA cruiserweight title. The 36-year-old Armenian champion goes through the ropes in the U.S. for the first time.

“I am excited to fight for the first time in the United States, and of all places Los Angeles,” said Arsen Goulamirian. “I know Zurdo wants to be a world champion, but he’s going to have to go through me first, but he will have to face a real cruiserweight. I have been telling my trainer, Abel Sanchez, that I wanted to fight here in the United States for years, and I am glad that I will be able to do this now.”

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) is a former WBO super middleweight champion. Mexcio’s 32-year-old southpaw targets his second straight victory and looks to become champion in his new weight class.

“I’m ready to become the first Mexican cruiserweight champion. When I made the move to this division, I knew I would have to face Arsen down the line.” said Zurdo Ramirez. “I feel comfortable at this weight class and will look to become the undisputed champion. I want to thank DAZN, Golden Boy, the WBA, my team and family for all the support and I look forward to seeing everyone on the 30th.”

In the co-feature to Goulamirian vs Zurdo, Alexis Rocha (23-2, 15 KOs) of Santa Ana faces redrick Lawson (30-4, 22 KOs) in the 10-round bout at welterweight. Also on the card, Rialto’s Ricardo Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs) takes on Carlos Buitrago (38-12-1, 22 KOs) of Nicaragua in the 10-round bout at flyweight.

As well, Santiago Dominguez (26-0, 20 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas meets Jose Sanchez (14-3-1, 4 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico in the 10-round bout at welterweight. Plus, Joel Iriarte (1-0, 1 KO) of Bakersfield, CA and Kevin Aguirre (5-2, 2 KOs) of Guerrero, Mexico clash in the four-round bout at welterweight.