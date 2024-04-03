Arnold Barboza Jr vs Sean McComb tops Haney-Garcia undercard, full lineup set

Unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr has his next fight confirmed against Sean McComb in the co-feature to Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia. The event airs live on DAZN PPV from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 20. The pair battles it out for the WBO Intercontinental super lightweight title. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds. The rest of lineup of action has been also confirmed today.

Arnold Barboza Jr (29-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, California makes his second ring appearance for the year. The LA-based 32-year-old won his previous bout in January via eighth-round RTD against Xolisani Ndongeni.

“Every training session and every trial and tribulation has paved the path for this moment,” Arnold Barboza Jr said. “I train like the challenger that I am but I fight like the champion that I will become. Tune in April 20th on DAZN.”

Once-beaten Sean McComb (18-1, 5 KOs) is riding a seven-fight winning streak. The Belfast native defeated Sam Maxwell by unanimous decision last time out in December 2023. The 31-year-old Irish southpaw goes through the ropes in the U.S. for the second time. In October 2018, he stopped Carlos Galindo in the second round in Boston.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and now it’s here, I plan to grab it with both hands.” Sean McComb said. “Arnold is a great fighter – but so am I. It’s going to be a great fight. Thanks to Golden boy and my manager Lee Eaton for making it happen. April 20th I promise you’ll see the upset!”

Also confirmed for Haney vs Garcia PPV card a 10-round bout between Bektemir Melikuziev (13-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Pierre Hubert Dibombe (22-0-1, 12 KOs) of France. “Bek” brings to the ring his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight belt.

As well, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-0, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles faces David Jimenez (15-1, 11 KOs) of Costa Rica. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the interim WBA super flyweight title on the line.

In the PPV opener, Charles Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs) of Cleveland Heights, OH takes on Nathaniel Gallimore (22-7-1, 17 KOs) of Des Plaines, Illinois. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

In the main event, former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) of San Francisco defends his WBC junior welterweight title against LA-based Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) of Los Alamitos, CA. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.