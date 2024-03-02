Subscribe
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia LA press conference photos

Haney defends WBC junior welterweight title against Garcia live on DAZN from New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia go face to face in LA
Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia go face to face at the press conference in LA | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Undefeated world champion Devin Haney and once-beaten contender Ryan Garcia previewed their bout, traded insults and came face to face at the second leg of their-two city pre-fight press tour. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 20.

San Francisco’s 25-year-old former undisputed lightweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBC junior welterweight belt.

“I have respect for Ryan,” Haney said from AVALON Hollywood in Los Angeles. “We shared the ring six times as kids, we came up together. However, over the last few days, I have lost a lot of respect for him because 1- we have a fight, look at how much media are here to watch us. I am a true professional in everything that I do.”

“I am happy to be here. I worked hard to be here. I sacrificed a lot to be here, and at the end of the day, the world will see it on April 20.”

Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Devin Haney and Bill Haney
Devin Haney and Bill Haney | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

LA-based 25-year-old contender Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) fights for his first major title.

“I want to paint the picture for all of you,” Garcia said. “My family had lost everything. We were sleeping in cars. Five kids, one bedroom, with a dream, and with God we just let him lead our lives. And through that whole process, I had to grind it out. Everything that I have today, I earned it. Nobody gave me a handout, I never had money. I’m really a small town boy and I am just growing into a man.”

Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia faceoff
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia faceoff | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia faceoff
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia faceoff | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia faceoff
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia faceoff | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia faceoff
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia faceoff | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia faceoff
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia faceoff | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Among the first fighters confirmed for Haney vs Garcia undercard, Arnold Barboza Jr and Jorge Chavez go up against the opponents to be named.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

