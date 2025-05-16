Andy Cruz vs Hironori Mishiro tops Hitchins-Kambosos undercard

Andy Cruz is set for his next fight against Hironori Mishiro on June 14 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The pair square off in a 12-round bout serving as an IBF lightweight title eliminator. The contest is featured on the undercard of Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr.

Olympic gold medalist Cruz (5-0, 2 KOs) from Cuba makes his second ring appearance of the year. The Miami-based 29-year-old was in action in January, defeating Omar Salcido Gamez by unanimous decision in the co-feature to Diego Pacheco vs Steven Nelson.

“I’ve put in the hard work and dedication, and I can’t wait to step into the ring again,” Andy Cruz said. “This fight isn’t just about winning; it’s about showing my people the passion I have for the sport. I’m ready to prove that I’m a contender and bring that W home!”

Mishiro (17-1-1, 6 KOs) of Japan steps through the ropes for the first time in 2025 and makes his U.S. debut. The 30-year-old fighter stopped Hinata Maruta in six rounds last December to retain his Japanese title.

“I want to thank Matchroom for giving me the opportunity to fight in the US,” Hironori Mishiro said. “I’m really excited and motivated for such a great opportunity. I have fought as the underdog many times, and I look forward to making another big upset on June 14.”

On Hitchins vs Kambosos undercard

Also confirmed for the Hitchins vs Kambosos undercard is a 10-round heavyweight bout between Alexis Barriere (12-0, 10 KOs) of Canada and Roney Hines (14-0-1, 8 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio. The pair battle it out for the WBC Continental Americas title.

Ernesto Mercado (17-0, 16 KOs) of Upland, CA and Jonathan Montrel (19-3, 13 KOs) of NOLA clash in a 10-rounder for the IBF North American and WBC Continental Americas super lightweight belts. Zaquin Moses (22-6, 2 KOs) of Newark, NJ and Carl Rogers (3-2) of Columbia, Missouri go head-to-head in a four-rounder at super featherweight.

Pablo Valdez (9-0, 8 KOs) of New York, NY faces Cesar Diaz (9-1, 4 KOs) of Peru in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Nishant Dev (1-0, 1 KO) of India takes on Mexico-based Californian Josue Silva (3-2, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at super welterweight.

Plus, Adam Maca of Albania is set to make his pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at bantamweight. His opponent is expected to be named shortly.

Atop the fight card, unbeaten Richardson Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY defends his IBF super lightweight title against former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr (22-3, 10 KOs) of Australia.