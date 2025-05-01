Richardson Hitchins faces George Kambosos Jr in mid-June in New York

Richardson Hitchins is set for his next fight against George Kambosos Jr at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 14. Hitchins puts his IBF super lightweight title on the line, making the first defense of his belt. Former unified 135 lbs champion Kambosos aims to become champion in his second weight division.

Unbeaten Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) claimed the strap last December in San Juan, Puerto Rico, dethroning Liam Paro by split decision. Before that, the 27-year-old Brooklyn native defeated Gustavo Daniel Lemos by unanimous decision in Las Vegas to win the eliminator.

“June 14, New York, we are here baby!” Richardson Hitchins said. “The 140 lbs king returns home, headlining my first show at MSG, as a world champion. Just saying it aloud gives me chills. I dreamed of moments like this as a kid and now we are here.”

“George Kambosos is not on my level. Never has been, never will be. He’s talked himself into this fight, and now he’s going to pay the price for running his mouth. He had the biggest win of his career and crowning moment in this building, and on June 14 I end his career in that same building.”

“This is my time, my division, and I plan on putting on a spectacular performance and showing the world that I am one of the best fighters on the planet.”

Australia’s Kambosos (22-3, 10 KOs) looks for his second straight victory since suffering an 11th-round TKO against Vasyl Lomachenko last May in Perth, WA. In his previous bout in March in Sydney, the 31-year-old stepped through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, scoring a unanimous decision over short-notice opponent Jake Wyllie.

“The stars align again, history always repeats, I head back to a place I created legacy at, a home where I may be regarded as an underdog again, but a familiar place that i thrive in,” said Kambosos Jr.”

“I stand 2-0 at Madison Square Garden, the world’s most famous arena, and on June 14, I will make it 3-0 when I rip Hitchins’ belt off him and break his will, take his heart, and ruin his undefeated career.”

“He has never been in a fight with a fighter like me. I have stepped to the absolute best, a resume unlike any. This is my sixth world title fight. I’ve built countless experience, and at my new weight of 140 lbs I feel tremendous and very motivated to become a two-weight world champion.”

“He likes to talk for a man that deep down hasn’t achieved much, so I look forward to taking him to a place he has never been and seeing how much of the talk is real and how much of it is fake, like others in the past. See you June 14, Shitchins.”

The bouts featured on the Hitchins vs Kambosos undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.