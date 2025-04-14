Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Andres Cortes vs Salvador Jimenez among bouts set for Navarrete-Suarez undercard

Also on Navarrete vs Suarez undercard: Albert Gonzalez faces Jose Guardado, Perla Bazaldua meets Mona Ward, and Alan Garcia takes on Cristian Medina Garcia

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Andres Cortes poses with the flag of Mexico after his boxing bout against Alexis del Bosque
Andres Cortes after his boxing bout against Alexis del Bosque at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, April 30, 2022 | Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images

The bout between Andres Cortes and Salvador Jimenez, along with other matchups, joins the undercard of Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez. The event takes place at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA, on May 10. The pair square off in a 10-rounder at junior lightweight.

Unbeaten Cortes (22-0, 12 KOs) makes his first ring appearance of the year, following two successful outings in 2024. The 27-year-old Las Vegas native defeated Abraham Nova by unanimous decision last June and stopped Bryan Chevalier in the fourth round last February.

Jimenez (14-1-1, 6 KOs) looks to rebound from his first career defeat in March, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Ryan Garner in his UK and international debut. Last year, Spain’s 29-year-old TKO’d Edinso Torres in the second round and stopped Diego Lagos in five rounds.

“I’m back and ready to show everyone why I’m still a force at junior lightweight,” Andres Cortes said. “I’m looking for a title shot this year, and it all starts on May 10 when I put on a great performance against Jimenez.”

Cortes was scheduled to fight Suarez (17-0, 9 KOs) in the co-feature to Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan last September, but was forced to withdraw due to an injury suffered in training. Suarez remained on the card, fought, dropped, and stopped Jorge Castaneda in the third round. The Filipino contender is now set to challenge Mexico’s three-weight champion Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs), who makes the fourth defense of his WBO super featherweight title.

In other Navarrete vs Suarez undercard bouts

Also confirmed for the Navarrete vs Suarez undercard is a 10-round featherweight bout between Albert Gonzalez (13-0, 7 KOs) of Moreno Valley, CA and Mexico’s Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz (16-3-1, 6 KOs). Alan Garcia (15-1, 11 KOs) of Ulysses, KS and Cristian Medina Garcia (8-2-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico meet in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Mexico’s Sebastian Hernandez (19-0, 18 KOs) takes on Azat Hovhannisyan (21-5, 17 KOs) of Armenia in an eight-rounder at junior featherweight. Previously announced, LA’s Perla Bazaldua (1-0, 1 KO) faces Mona Ward (0-1) of Saint Louis, MO in a four-rounder at junior bantamweight.

Briana Carrera (3-0, 1 KO) of Arlington, TX and Kacey Wheeler (2-0, 2 KOs) of Alexandria, VA clash in a four-rounder at junior welterweight. Additionally, Samuel Contreras (1-0, 1 KO) of Los Angeles is back in the ring in a four-rounder at junior welterweight against an opponent to be named.

The previously announced co-feature pits Raymond Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) of West Covina, CA against Zaur Abdullaev (20-1, 12 KOs) in a battle for the interim IBF lightweight title. Atop the undercard, San Diego’s Giovani Santillan (33-1, 18 KOs) and Angel Beltran Villa (18-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at welterweight.

The finalized lineup is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.