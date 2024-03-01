Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke weigh-in video

Former undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano faces Nina Meinke in the main event live from Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, March 2. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her unified WBA, WBO and IBF featherweight titles in front of her home crowd. Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs) of Germany makes her second attempt to win a world title. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 126-pound championship limit. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Cleveland’s Jake Paul takes on Ryan Bourland of Martinez, California. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at cruiserweight.

Also on the card, The Bronx native Jonathan Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KOs) defends his WBO light flyweight title against fellow Puerto Rican Rene Santiago (12-3, 9 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Get Serrano vs Meinke full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Serrano vs Meinke fight card