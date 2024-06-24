Amanda Lemos vs Virna Jandiroba headlines UFC Vegas 94 in July

The bout between Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba headlines UFC Fight Night on July 20 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas aka UFC Vegas 94. The pair squares off in an all-Brazilian five-round clash at women’s strawweight.

Lemos (14-3-1) of Belem, Brazil targets her second straight victory. The 37-year-old former title challenger returned to winning ways in February, when she scored a unanimous decision against Mackenzie Dern at UFC 298.

36-year-old Jandiroba (20-3) is riding a three-fight winning streak. In her previous outing in March, the Serrinha, Bahia, Brazil native earned a UD against Loopy Godinez.

The Lemos vs Jandiroba showdown was previously announced and elevated to the main event during the UFC Saudi Arabia broadcast, as per MMA Junkie. The current lineup for the event looks as the following: