Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel on weight for 147 lbs bout in Ontario, California

Alexis Rocha and Raul Curiel successfully weighed in for their bout on December 14 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Both fighters made the required 147-pound limit.

Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) of Santa Ana, California came in at 146.4 lbs. Undefeated Raul Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs) of Mexico showed 146.6 lbs. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. The NABF and NABO belts are at stake.

Charles Conwell (20-0, 15 KOs) of Detroit, MI and Gerardo Luis Vergara (20-0, 13 KOs) of Argentina tipped the scales at 153.8 lbs and 152.8 lbs, respectively, for their 10-round co-feature. LA’s John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-1, 9 KOs) weighed 114.6 lbs for his 10-round return against Ephraim Bui (10-0, 8 KOs) of Sugar Land, Texas, who was 113.8 lbs.

Former unified flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (14-2, 1 KO) of Houston, TX weighed in at 114 lbs. Her opponent in a 10-round bout, four-time 112-pound champion Arely Mucino (32-4-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico, declared 111.8 lbs.

In addition, Victor Morales Jr. (19-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington, and Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz (16-2-1, 6 KOs) of Mexico both were 130 lbs for their 10-round showdown.

Check out the current Rocha vs Curiel lineup and weights below.

Rocha vs Curiel fight card

Main card

Alexis Rocha (146.4) vs. Raul Curiel (146.6)

Charles Conwell (153.8) vs. Gerardo Luis Vergara (152.8)

John Ramirez (114.6) vs. Ephraim Bui (113.8)

Marlen Esparza (114) vs. Arely Mucino (111.8)

Victor Morales (130) vs. Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz (130)

Prelims