Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel on weight for 147 lbs bout in Ontario, California

Alexis Rocha faces Raul Curiel in a 12-round bout with the NABO and NABF welterweight titles on the line

By Parviz Iskenderov
Alexis Rocha and Raul Curiel at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, USA on December 14, 2024 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Alexis Rocha and Raul Curiel successfully weighed in for their bout on December 14 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Both fighters made the required 147-pound limit.

Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) of Santa Ana, California came in at 146.4 lbs. Undefeated Raul Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs) of Mexico showed 146.6 lbs. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. The NABF and NABO belts are at stake.

Charles Conwell (20-0, 15 KOs) of Detroit, MI and Gerardo Luis Vergara (20-0, 13 KOs) of Argentina tipped the scales at 153.8 lbs and 152.8 lbs, respectively, for their 10-round co-feature. LA’s John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-1, 9 KOs) weighed 114.6 lbs for his 10-round return against Ephraim Bui (10-0, 8 KOs) of Sugar Land, Texas, who was 113.8 lbs.

Former unified flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (14-2, 1 KO) of Houston, TX weighed in at 114 lbs. Her opponent in a 10-round bout, four-time 112-pound champion Arely Mucino (32-4-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico, declared 111.8 lbs.

In addition, Victor Morales Jr. (19-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington, and Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz (16-2-1, 6 KOs) of Mexico both were 130 lbs for their 10-round showdown.

Alexis Rocha
Alexis Rocha | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Raul Curiel
Raul Curiel | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Alexis Rocha and Raul Curiel
Alexis Rocha and Raul Curiel | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Charles Conwell
Charles Conwell | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Charles Conwell and Gerardo Luis Vergara
Charles Conwell and Gerardo Luis Vergara | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
John Ramirez
John Ramirez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
John Ramirez and Ephraim Bui
John Ramirez and Ephraim Bui | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Arely Mucino
Arely Mucino | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Marlen Esparza and Arely Mucino
Marlen Esparza and Arely Mucino | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Victor Morales and Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz
Victor Morales and Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Rocha vs Curiel fight card

Main card

  • Alexis Rocha (146.4) vs. Raul Curiel (146.6)
  • Charles Conwell (153.8) vs. Gerardo Luis Vergara (152.8)
  • John Ramirez (114.6) vs. Ephraim Bui (113.8)
  • Marlen Esparza (114) vs. Arely Mucino (111.8)
  • Victor Morales (130) vs. Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz (130)

Prelims

  • Jorge Chavez (121.4) vs. Ruben Dario Casero (121.2)
  • Ricardo Ruvalcaba (144.8) vs. Jabin Chollet (145)
  • Gael Cabrera (121.2) vs. Garen Diagan (121.6)
  • Joshua Garcia (134.2) vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes (132.2)
  • Fabian Guzman (158.4) vs. Travis Floyd (154.6)
  • Javier Meza (140.2) vs. David Music (141.4)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

