John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez returns against Ephraim Bui on Rocha vs Curiel undercard

John “Scrappy” Ramirez goes up against Ephraim Bui at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, USA on December 14. The pair battles it out on the Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel undercard. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super flyweight.

Ramirez (13-1, 9 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year and looks to return to winning ways. The 28-year-old Los Angeles native suffered his first career loss in April, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Costa Rican David Jimenez (16-1, 11 KOs) in his bid to land the interim WBA belt.

Bui (10-0, 8 KOs) of Sugar Land, Texas steps through the ropes for the fourth time in 2024. The unbeaten 25-year-old scored a UD against Yusniel Abrahante last time out in September.

“I’m a much more seasoned fighter now,” John “Scrappy” Ramirez said. “I’ve been around the block, going 12-rounds in my last fight, and I’m more patient and calculated, knowing how to set things up. I know I have the skills to be world champion, but I lacked experience that I now have. I know what to expect and I just need to follow the game plan and be me. I got it”

“The Jimenez fight is in the past. I’m a firm believer in learning from situations. I’ve played other sports and lost. In a way, it is a blessing for me. I have a great team behind me and good support. I’ve learned from the loss but I’m not thinking about that fight anymore. I got my lesson and learned from it for bigger and better things that are coming for me.”

“It’s a problem if you just sit and aren’t active. But I used the time to improve and for personal growth. I used it wisely to better my craft. I’m optimistic. I’m going to end the year with a bang. I always look at the light through the dark. I have everything it takes to become world champion.”

The main event is a 10-round welterweight matchup between Alexis Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA and unbeaten Raul Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs) of Mexico. In the co-main event, unbeaten Charles Conwell (20-0, 15 KOs) of Detroit, MI meets unbeaten Gerardo Luis Vergara (20-0, 13 KOs) of Argentina in a 10-round bout at super welterweight.