Alexis Rocha faces Raul Curiel in December in Ontario, California

Alexis Rocha holds NABO welterweight title, Raul Curiel is a NABF 147 lbs champion

By Parviz Iskenderov
Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel set for December in Ontario, CA
Alexis Rocha faces Raul Curiel at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, USA on December 14, 2024 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Alexis Rocha is set for his next fight against Raul Curiel on December 14 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The welterweight bout headlines the Golden Boy card live on DAZN. Both fighters round out 2024 with the third respective ring appearance for the year.

Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) regained NABO title in July, when he scored a unanimous decision against Santiago Dominguez in Indio. In March in Inglewood, the 27-year-old southpaw eliminated Fredrick Lawson in seven rounds and rebounded from his second career defeat suffered by knockout in the sixth round against Giovani Santillan last October.

Unbeaten Raul Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs) KO’d Jorge Marron Jr in the first round in April in Fresno and secured the 10th victory via stoppage in a row. In January in Las Vegas, the NABF titleholder of Mexico TKO’d Elias Diaz in the eighth round.

The contest was first reported by Boxing Scene, but is yet to be formally announced by Golden Boy.

The bouts featured on the Rocha vs Curiel undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

