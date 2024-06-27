Alexis Rocha faces Santiago Dominguez in Indio, CA in July

Alexis Rocha is set for his next fight against unbeaten Santiago Dominguez on July 19 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The pair battles it out in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night live on DAZN. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at welterweight.

Rocha (24-2, 16 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year and targets his second win in a row. In his previous ring appearance in March on the Goulamirian vs Zurdo undercard, the 26-year-old southpaw eliminated Fredrick Lawson in seven rounds. With the victory, the native of Santa Ana, California rebounded from the defeat by knockout in the sixth round against Giovani Santillan last October.

“I’m thankful to Golden Boy, DAZN and my entire team for the chance to headline another card,” Alexis Rocha said. “I’ve already proven that I was able to come back after a loss. My losses don’t define me. What defines me is the way I respond to the losses. This next fight is another test in me realizing my ultimate dream of becoming world champion. I’m focused on more knockouts for the fans.”

Mexico’s Dominguez (27-0, 20 KOs) fought at the event event in Inglewood in March, taking the win via split decision against Jose Luis Sanchez. The Phoenix, Arizona-based 32-year-old also fights for the second time in 2024 and looks to remain undefeated.

“I am very excited for the opportunity from Golden Boy,” Santiago Dominguez said. “Alexis Rocha is a great fighter – I have followed his career and he is well respected. On the fight night though, Alexis Rocha will find a fighter that is coming to win. It will be a great fight, our styles will really collide. This fight will end in a knockout.”

The bouts featured on the Rocha vs Dominguez undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.