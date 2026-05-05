Mason vs Cordina headlines ‘The Fight’ in Cleveland in July

Abdullah Mason defends his WBO lightweight title against former champion Joe Cordina on Saturday, July 4, at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio. The 12-round contest headlines Top Rank’s first “The Fight” card, live on TNT and DAZN. Tickets for the event can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Cleveland-based 22-year-old southpaw Mason (20-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, makes the first defense of the belt he claimed last November by decision against Sam Noakes.

Welsh 34-year-old Cordina (19-1, 9 KOs) is riding a two-fight winning streak and looks to become a two-division world champion, having previously held the IBF super featherweight title twice.

The Mason vs Cordina showdown was announced during a press conference on Tuesday.

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“July 4th is the homecoming that my brothers and I have been anticipating since before we turned pro,” Mason said. “I’m ready to experience all of my city’s support in one building, and I have an appetite for smoke.”

“So if you love boxing and you’re ready for some smoke, then the Wolstein on July 4th is the place to be. It’s a cookout at the Wolstein, and the clock is ticking. You’re all invited to your world champion’s first homecoming, and you don’t want to miss it.”

Cordina said, “This is a massive test for me, but it’s one that I’m more than capable of coming through with flying colors.”

“Abdullah Mason is a very good fighter, and he’s going to do big things in boxing, but I’m going to mess up the homecoming. I’m looking to come over, rip the title away from him, and take it back to the U.K.”

“It’s a massive fight for boxing, and I’m looking to become a three-time, two-weight world champion.”

Carrington vs Palacios confirmed

The co-feature on the card is a recently reported 12-round title fight between Brooklyn’s 29-year-old WBC featherweight champion Bruce Carrington (17-0, 10 KOs) and unbeaten 25-year-old challenger Rene Palacios (19-0-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico.

Also on the card is a 10-round welterweight bout between Cleveland’s Delante “Tiger” Johnson (17-0, 8 KOs) and Canada-based Mexican Christopher Guerrero (16-0, 9 KOs).

Johnson, 27, comes off a fourth-round stoppage victory over Nicklaus Flaz last November, while 25-year-old Guerrero defeated Williams Herrera by decision last October.

Other Mason vs Cordina undercard bouts include:

Deric Davis (11-0, 10 KOs) vs. Carlos Ramos (18-4-1, 10 KOs), 8 rounds, lightweight

Abdurrahman Mason (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Alvaro Huizar Cabral (1-0), 4 rounds, lightweight

Ibrahim Mason (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super featherweight

The full fight card is expected to be announced shortly.