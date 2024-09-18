Subscribe
Alan Garcia vs Ricardo Fernandez joins Munguia-Bazinyan undercard

Alan Garcia faces Ricardo Fernandez in a lightweight bout live on ESPN+ from Glendale, AZ

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Alan Garcia vs Ricardo Fernandez set for Munguia vs Bazinyan undercard
Alan Garcia faces Ricardo Fernandez on the Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan undercard at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, USA on September 20, 2024 | Top Rank

Alan Garcia is set for his next fight against Ricardo Fernandez on September 20 on the Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan undercard. The event takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at lightweight.

Unbeaten Alan Garcia (14-0, 11 KOs) makes his fifth ring appearance for the year. In his previous outing in August in Albuquerque, the 21-year-old native of Ulysses, Kansas stopped Maickol Lopez Villagrana in the third round.

Making his U.S. debut, Ricardo Fernandez (15-13, 1 KOs) also fights for the fifth time in 2024 and looks to return to winning ways. Bolivian-born Spain-based 31-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Johan Orozco in July.

On the top of the Munguia vs Bazinyan prelims live on ESPN+, Charly Suarez (17-0, 9 KOs) of the Philippines faces off Jorge Castaneda (17-3, 13 KOs) of Laredo, TX. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBO Intercontinental junior lightweight title on the line.

In the main event at super middleweight, Mexico’s former world champion Jaime Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) takes on Armenian-born Canada-based undefeated Erik Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs). In the co-main event at heavyweight, unbeaten Richard Torrez Jr (10-0, 10 KOs) of Tulare, CA meets Philadelphia’s Joey Dawejko (28-11-4, 16 KOs).

The junior welterweight main card opener pits unbeaten Emiliano Fernando Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs) of Oxnard, California against Albany, New York-based Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs) of Ireland.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

