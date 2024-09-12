Subscribe
Richard Torrez Jr vs Joey Dawejko new co-feature to Munguia-Bazinyan in Glendale

Andres Cortes injured, Charly Suarez now faces Jorge Castaneda, new Munguia vs Bazinyan undercard bouts confirmed

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Richard Torrez Jr faces Joey Dawejko in new Munguia vs Bazinyan co-main event
Richard Torrez Jr faces Joey Dawejko in the co-feature to Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, USA on September 20, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

The bout between Richard Torrez Jr and Joey Dawejko is a new co-main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on September 20. The eight-round heavyweight contest serves as the co-feature to Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan live on ESPN.

Undefeated 25-year-old southpaw Richard Torrez Jr (10-0, 10 KOs) of Tulare, California won two fights in 2024 by knockout against Brandon Moore and Donald Haynesworth. 34-year-old Joey Dawejko (28-11-4, 16 KOs) of Philadelphia got back in the win column via third-round RTD against Walter Burns last time out in April.

Las Vegas native Andres Cortes (22-0, 12 KOs) was forced to withdraw from his originally scheduled co-main event bout against Filipino Charly Suarez (17-0, 9 KOs) due to injury suffered at training. The latter now faces Jorge Castaneda (17-3, 13 KOs) of Laredo, TX atop the Munguia vs Bazinyan prelims live on ESPN+. The pair battles it out for for the vacant WBO Intercontinental title. The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior lightweight.

The bout between Emiliano Fernando Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs) of Oxnard, California and Albany, New York-based Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs) of Ireland now serves as the main card opener. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at junior welterweight.

Among other newly confirmed bouts for the undercard, Demler Zamora (13-0, 9 KOs) takes on Gerardo Antonio Perez (12-5-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight. Jorge Garcia Perez (30-4, 25 KOs) and Ilias Essaoudi (22-2, 15 KOs) clash in a 10-rounder at super welterweight.

As well, Art Barrera Jr (6-0, 4 KOs) meets Frank Brown (3-6-2, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at welterweight. The latter replaced initially announced Jose Belloso (5-4, 5 KOs).

Plus, Alan Garcia (14-0, 11 KOs) makes his ring appearance against an opponent to be named in a n eight-rounder at lightweight.

In the main event, former world champion Jaime Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) of Mexico goes up against Armenian-born Canada-based unbeaten Erik Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

