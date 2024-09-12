Richard Torrez Jr vs Joey Dawejko new co-feature to Munguia-Bazinyan in Glendale

The bout between Richard Torrez Jr and Joey Dawejko is a new co-main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on September 20. The eight-round heavyweight contest serves as the co-feature to Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan live on ESPN.

Undefeated 25-year-old southpaw Richard Torrez Jr (10-0, 10 KOs) of Tulare, California won two fights in 2024 by knockout against Brandon Moore and Donald Haynesworth. 34-year-old Joey Dawejko (28-11-4, 16 KOs) of Philadelphia got back in the win column via third-round RTD against Walter Burns last time out in April.

Las Vegas native Andres Cortes (22-0, 12 KOs) was forced to withdraw from his originally scheduled co-main event bout against Filipino Charly Suarez (17-0, 9 KOs) due to injury suffered at training. The latter now faces Jorge Castaneda (17-3, 13 KOs) of Laredo, TX atop the Munguia vs Bazinyan prelims live on ESPN+. The pair battles it out for for the vacant WBO Intercontinental title. The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior lightweight.

The bout between Emiliano Fernando Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs) of Oxnard, California and Albany, New York-based Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs) of Ireland now serves as the main card opener. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at junior welterweight.

Among other newly confirmed bouts for the undercard, Demler Zamora (13-0, 9 KOs) takes on Gerardo Antonio Perez (12-5-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight. Jorge Garcia Perez (30-4, 25 KOs) and Ilias Essaoudi (22-2, 15 KOs) clash in a 10-rounder at super welterweight.

As well, Art Barrera Jr (6-0, 4 KOs) meets Frank Brown (3-6-2, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at welterweight. The latter replaced initially announced Jose Belloso (5-4, 5 KOs).

Plus, Alan Garcia (14-0, 11 KOs) makes his ring appearance against an opponent to be named in a n eight-rounder at lightweight.

In the main event, former world champion Jaime Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) of Mexico goes up against Armenian-born Canada-based unbeaten Erik Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight.