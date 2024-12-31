Alan Garcia returns at ‘Kansas Showdown III’ in early February

Alan Garcia has a date for his next fight scheduled for February 1 in Garden City, KS. The 21-year-old battles it out on the card titled “Kansas Showdown III”

Garcia (14-1, 11 KOs) steps through the ropes after suffering his first career defeat in September. In his fifth fight for 2024, the Ulysses, Kansas native was knocked out in the fifth round of his lightweight bout against Ricardo Fernandez.

Earlier the same year, Garcia stopped Maickol Lopez Villagrana, Gonzalo Fuenzalida, and Tomas Ornelas, and scored a unanimous decision against Wilfredo Flores.

“Back to Kansas for the one time,” Alan Garcia wrote in a post on social media. “Happy to announce I’ll be returning to the ring early next year. I’m more than ready to get back on track and perform in front of my people again! The Get back.”

Garcia, who is currently signed with Top Rank, also thanked the promotion for “allowing me to fight at home again!”

Opponent for Alan Garcia on February 1 in Garden City, KS is expected to be confirmed shortly.