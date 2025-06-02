PFL Africa fight card confirmed with Eblen vs van Steenis in main event

The full fight card is confirmed for the PFL debut in Africa, taking place at GrandWest Grand Arena in Cape Town, South Africa on July 19. The event is headlined by the next edition of the “Champions Series,” which follows the first-round matchups of the 2025 PFL Africa tournament in the heavyweight and bantamweight classes.

In the main event, Johnny Eblen (16-0) of Des Moines, Iowa faces Costello van Steenis (16-3) of Spain. In the co-main event, Dakota Ditcheva (14-0) of the UK takes on Hawaii’s Sumiko Inaba (8-1) at flyweight.

Also on the card, AJ McKee (22-2) of Long Beach, CA fights Akhmed Magomedov (11-1) at featherweight. Corey Anderson (18-6) of Rockford, IL battles Denis Goltsov (36-8) at heavyweight. Plus, Takeshi Izumi (6-3) of Japan goes up against Artur Zaynukov (16-4) at lightweight.

Among the PFL Africa tournament bouts, Nkosi Ndebele (8-3) of South Africa and Mahmoud Atef (5-2) of Egypt go head-to-head at bantamweight. Maxwell Djantou Nana (6-1) of Cameroon and Mikael Groguhe (6-2) of France clash at heavyweight.

Another contest at bantamweight pits South Africa’s Shannon Van Tonder (7-2) against Boule Godogo (3-0) of Congo. Additionally, Antero Dos Santos (5-0) of Angola and Karim Henniene (4-0) of Canada square off at heavyweight.

The current PFL Africa lineup is as follows:

PFL Champions Series

Johnny Eblen vs. Costello van Steenis

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Sumiko Inaba

AJ McKee vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Artur Zaynukov vs. Takeshi Izumi

Corey Anderson vs. Denis Goltsov

PFL Africa