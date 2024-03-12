Tim Elliott vs Tatsuro Taira joins UFC Vegas 92 in May

The flyweight bout between Tim Elliott and Tatsuro Taira has been reportedly added to the UFC Fight Night live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18 aka UFC Vegas 92. The contest pits former title challenger and TUF 24 winner of the U.S. against unbeaten opponent of Japan.

Tim Elliott (20-13-1) is coming off the win by submission in the first round against Su Mudaerji last December. The 37-year-old native of Arkansas City, Kansas challenged Demetrious Johnson for the belt back in December 2016, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision. He is currently ranked No. 9 at flyweight.

No. 13 Tatsuro Taira (15-0) was in action also last December when he stopped Carlos Hernandez in the second round. With the victory, Japan’s 24-year-old secured his third win for the year.

The fight was first reported by freelance journalist Marcel Dorff at Eurosport NL via post on X. The promotion is yet to officially confirm the matchup.

The event’s headliner is yet to be set. Among other previously announced bouts, Emily Ducote and Vanessa Demopoulos go head to heat women’s strawweight.

With the addition of Elliott vs Taira, the current UFC Vegas 92 lineup looks as the following: