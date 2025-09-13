Subscribe
Live results: Lewis Crocker faces Paddy Donovan for vacant title in rematch

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan clash for the vacant IBF welterweight title in Belfast, Northern Ireland

By Parviz Iskenderov
Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan during the weigh-in ahead of their rematch in Belfast
Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan during the weigh-in at The ICC in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Lewis Crocker faces Paddy Donovan in the rematch on Saturday, September 13, live from Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. They fight for the vacant IBF welterweight title, after Jaron Ennis relinquished the belt in July.

The two fighters run it back following their first showdown in March. Belfast’s Crocker (21-0, 11 KOs) was awarded the win via disqualification after Donovan (14-1, 11 KOs) from Ennis, Ireland, punched him after the bell.

On the Crocker vs Donovan 2 undercard, Ishmael Davis (13-2, 6 KOs) and Caoimhin Agyarko (17-0, 7 KOs) clash for the WBA Continental super welterweight title. Also at super welterweight, Tyrone McKenna (24-6-1, 7 KOs) meets Dylan Moran (19-3, 9 KOs).

Additionally, Pat Brown (3-0, 3 KOs) takes on Austine Nnamdi (12-5, 10 KOs) at cruiserweight. Plus, former UFC fighter Molly McCann makes her pro boxing debut against Kate Radomska (4-7) at super bantamweight.

Watch on DAZN

Crocker vs Donovan 2 live blog

Crocker vs Donovan 2: How to watch and start time

Crocker vs Donovan 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST.

The prelims begin at 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 AM PT in the U.S. and 4:30 PM BST in the UK.

The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.

Crocker vs Donovan 2 results

Get Crocker vs Donovan 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM BST)

  • Lewis Crocker vs. Paddy Donovan
  • Ishmael Davis vs. Caoimhin Agyarko
  • Tyrone McKenna vs. Dylan Moran
  • Pat Brown vs. Austine Nnamdi
  • Molly McCann vs. Kate Radomska

Prelims (11:30 AM ET / 4:30 PM BST)

  • Ruadhan Farrell vs. Matthew Boreland
  • Donagh Keary vs. Caine Singh
  • Aaron Bowen vs. Carlos Miguel Ronner
  • Kyle Smith vs. Connor Meanwell
  • Jim Donovan vs. Lukasz Barabasz
