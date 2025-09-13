Live results: Lewis Crocker faces Paddy Donovan for vacant title in rematch

Lewis Crocker faces Paddy Donovan in the rematch on Saturday, September 13, live from Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. They fight for the vacant IBF welterweight title, after Jaron Ennis relinquished the belt in July.

The two fighters run it back following their first showdown in March. Belfast’s Crocker (21-0, 11 KOs) was awarded the win via disqualification after Donovan (14-1, 11 KOs) from Ennis, Ireland, punched him after the bell.

On the Crocker vs Donovan 2 undercard, Ishmael Davis (13-2, 6 KOs) and Caoimhin Agyarko (17-0, 7 KOs) clash for the WBA Continental super welterweight title. Also at super welterweight, Tyrone McKenna (24-6-1, 7 KOs) meets Dylan Moran (19-3, 9 KOs).

Additionally, Pat Brown (3-0, 3 KOs) takes on Austine Nnamdi (12-5, 10 KOs) at cruiserweight. Plus, former UFC fighter Molly McCann makes her pro boxing debut against Kate Radomska (4-7) at super bantamweight.

Crocker vs Donovan 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST.



The prelims begin at 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 AM PT in the U.S. and 4:30 PM BST in the UK.



The prelims begin at 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 AM PT in the U.S. and 4:30 PM BST in the UK.

Main card (2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM BST)

Lewis Crocker vs. Paddy Donovan

Ishmael Davis vs. Caoimhin Agyarko

Tyrone McKenna vs. Dylan Moran

Pat Brown vs. Austine Nnamdi

Molly McCann vs. Kate Radomska

Prelims (11:30 AM ET / 4:30 PM BST)