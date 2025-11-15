Live results: Rafael Espinoza stops Arnold Khegai to retain title

Rafael Espinoza and Arnold Khegai clash on Saturday, November 15, live from Arena Potosi in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Espinoza puts his WBO featherweight title on the line.

Stepping through the ropes in his home country, Espinoza (27-0, 23 KOs) makes the fourth defense of the belt he claimed against Robeisy Ramirez in late 2023. Khegai (23-2-1, 14 KOs) of Ukraine makes his Mexican debut and his first bid to claim one of the four major straps.

Advertisement

In the co-feature, Lindolfo Delgado (23-0, 16 KOs) and Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (31-4-1, 17 KOs) square off in an all-Mexican showdown at super lightweight. The bout serves as an IBF title eliminator.

On the undercard, Emiliano Fernando Vargas (15-0, 13 KOs) of Oxnard, CA, meets NOLA’s Jonathan Montrel (19-3, 13 KOs), also at super lightweight. A heavyweight matchup pits Richard Torrez Jr. (13-0, 11 KOs) of Tulare, CA, against Tomas Salek (23-7, 14 KOs) of the Czech Republic. A super featherweight swing bout features Las Vegas’ Julian Montalvo (4-0, 3 KOs) against Mexico’s Nicolas Patron (3-2, 1 KO).

Espinoza vs Khegai results

Get Espinoza vs Khegai full fight card results below.

Rafael Espinoza def. Arnold Khegai by TKO (R11, 0:10) – retains WBO featherweight title | Watch video

Emiliano Fernando Vargas def. Jonathan Montrel by unanimous decision (99-90, 99-90, 100-89)

Lindolfo Delgado def. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela by split decision (114-113, 114-113, 113-114)

Julian Montalvo def. Nicolas Patron by KO (R1, 2:02)

Richard Torrez Jr def. Tomas Salek by TKO (R1, 2:45)

Espinoza vs Khegai live blog November 16, 2025 12:10 AM EST Rafael Espinoza TKOs Arnold Khegai to retain title Mexico’s Rafael Espinoza (28-0, 24 KOs) defeats Arnold Khegai (23-3-1, 14 KOs) of Ukraine by TKO to make the fourth successful defense of his WBO featherweight title. The fight was medically stopped by Khegai’s corner after the 10th round. The official time of the stoppage was 10 seconds into the 11th as the referee concluded the count. November 15, 2025 11:24 PM EST Emiliano Fernando Vargas defeats Jonathan Montrel by decision Emiliano Fernando Vargas (16-0, 13 KOs) of Oxnard, CA, defeats NOLA’s Jonathan Montrel (19-4, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision, with scores of 99-90, 99-90, and 100-89. With the victory, Vargas claims the WBO Latino super lightweight title. November 15, 2025 10:28 PM EST Lindolfo Delgado defeats Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela by decision Lindolfo Delgado (24-0, 16 KOs) defeats fellow Mexican Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (31-5-1, 17 KOs) by split decision. After 12 rounds, the scores were 114-113, 114-113, and 113-114.



Delgado, who suffered a knockdown in the 12th round, wins the IBF super lightweight title eliminator. November 15, 2025 8:49 PM EST Julian Montalvo KOs Nicolas Patron in first round Las Vegas native Julian Montalvo (5-0, 4 KOs) knocks out Mexico’s Nicolas Patron (3-3, 1 KO) in the first round at super featherweight. The official time was 2:02 of the first round. November 15, 2025 8:36 PM EST Richard Torrez Jr stops Tomas Salek in first round Kicking off the telecast, Richard Torrez Jr. (14-0, 12 KOs) of Tulare, CA, defeats Tomas Salek (23-8, 14 KOs) of the Czech Republic by second-round TKO. The heavyweight bout was stopped at 2:45 of the round.



Torrez landed several punches on Salek. The latter had a bleeding nose, and after being assessed by the doctor, the fight was waved off. November 15, 2025 6:43 PM EST Espinoza vs Khegai Kickoff The fights start at the top of the hour. In case you missed it, check out the weigh-in recap below. November 14, 2025 11:01 PM EST Espinoza vs Khegai: How to watch and start time Espinoza vs Khegai airs live on Top Rank Classics FAST Channel. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.