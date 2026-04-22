Zuffa Boxing-signed Richardson Hitchins vacates IBF title

Undefeated world champion Richardson Hitchins has vacated his IBF super lightweight title and is set to move up to welterweight. The Brooklyn native recently signed with Zuffa Boxing, with his promotional debut at 147 lbs expected to be announced shortly.

Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) claimed the IBF 140-pound title in late 2024, dethroning Liam Paro by split decision. In his first championship defense last July, the 28-year-old stopped George Kambosos Jr. in the eighth round. He was scheduled to make his second defense against Oscar Duarte on the Barrios vs Garcia undercard in February but withdrew due to illness.

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According to an IBF statement, Hitchins informed the sanctioning body that he was relinquishing his title, ESPN reported.

“On the evening of April 20, 2026, the IBF received notification from Richardson Hitchins that he was relinquishing his IBF Jr. Welterweight [aka super lightweight] World title.”

“Hitchins expressed his pride in fighting for, winning and holding the title. Likewise, the IBF was proud to have Hitchins as a world champion. We recognized his talent, included him in the rankings and he took that path to the championship. The IBF extends its best wishes to Richardson Hitchins for his continued success.”

With the IBF 140-pound title now vacant, Mexico’s Lindolfo Delgado (24-0, 16 KOs) is currently listed as the No. 1-ranked contender on the sanctioning body’s website. Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs), who is scheduled to face Angel Fierro (23-4-2, 18 KOs) in an all-Mexican showdown on the Benavidez vs Zurdo undercard on May 2, is currently ranked No. 3. The No. 2 spot is currently vacant.

Details on Richardson Hitchins’ next fight in his Zuffa Boxing debut at 147 lbs are expected to be confirmed shortly.