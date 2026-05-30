Live results: Adam Azim drops & stops Steve Claggett

Adam Azim faces Steve Claggett tonight, Saturday, May 30, live from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

British-Pakistani Azim (14-0, 11 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time this year. The undefeated 24-year-old fought twice in 2025, scoring stoppage victories over Kurt Scoby and Sergey Lipinets.

Canada’s Claggett (40-8-2, 28 KOs) aims for his third straight win since dropping a decision to Teofimo Lopez for the WBO title in mid-2024. In his previous outing in March, the 36-year-old stopped Alejandro Frias Rodriguez in the second round.

The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight.

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In the 10-round co-feature, Francesca Hennessy (8-0, 1 KO) of the UK defends her WBC Silver bantamweight title against Aurora De Persio (8-1, 3 KOs) of Italy.

On the undercard, Albania’s Juergen Uldedaj (21-1, 8 KOs) defends his IBO cruiserweight title in a 12-round bout against Nigeria’s Austine Nnamdi (14-6, 11 KOs), whi replaced Muhsin Cason (14-0, 11 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland.

Plus, Joel Kodua (11-0, 3 KOs) defends his English welterweight title in a 10-round matchup against Will Harrison (8-0-2).

Azim vs Claggett results

Main card

Adam Azim def. Steve Claggett by TKO (R3, 1:13)

Juergen Uldedaj def. Austine Nnamdi by unanimous decision (115-113, 115-113, 115-113)

Francesca Hennessy def. Aurora De Persio by TKO (R6, 1:39)

Joel Kodua def. Will Harrison by RTD (R8, 3:00)

Ergal Elezaj def. Dan Garber by TKO (R5, 0:41)

Saqib Mehmood def. Simas Volosinas by TKO (R1, 3:01)

Prelims

Abdul Khan def. Liam Fitzmaurice by TKO (R2)

Derrick Osadolor def. Ryan Labourn by TKO (R2)

Mohammad Bilal Ali def. Dale Arrowsmith by points (40-36)

Oscar McCracken def. Steven Wallace by points (40-36)

Vijayraj Karia vs. Juan Alberto Batista (canceled)

Azim vs Claggett live blog May 30, 2026 8:54 PM EDT Video: Azim TKOs Claggett Watch the ringside footage featuring Adam Azim as he defeats Steve Claggett by third-round TKO. May 30, 2026 8:52 PM EDT Video: Hennessy TKOs De Persio Check out the ringside footage as Francesca Hennessy defeats Aurora De Persio by sixth-round TKO. May 30, 2026 7:09 PM EDT Juergen Uldedaj defeats Austine Nnamdi by decision Juergen Uldedaj (22-1, 8 KOs) defeats Austine Nnamdi (14-7, 11 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain his IBO cruiserweight title at cruiserweight. All three judges scored the fight 115-113.



The fight took place after the main event. Juergen Uldedaj lands a punch during his bout against Austine Nnamdi at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on May 30, 2026. Photo by Chris Dean / BOXXER May 30, 2026 4:54 PM EDT Adam Azim TKOs Steve Claggett in third round Adam Azim (15-0, 12 KOs) defeats Steve Claggett (40-9-2, 28 KOs) by third-round TKO as the referee steps in to call it a day. The stoppage came at 1:13 of the round.



On his way to victory, Azim dropped Claggett in the second round with a right hand to the head. Referee stops the fight between Adam Azim and Steve Claggett at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on May 30, 2026. Photo by Chris Dean / BOXXER May 30, 2026 4:24 PM EDT Francesca Hennessy TKOs Aurora De Persio in sixth round Francesca Hennessy (9-0, 2 KOs) defeats Aurora De Persio (8-2, 3 KOs) by sixth-round TKO to retain her WBC Silver bantamweight title. Referee steps in and stops the fight between Francesca Hennessy and Aurora De Persio at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on May 30, 2026. Photo by Chris Dean / BOXXER May 30, 2026 3:16 PM EDT Joel Kodua stops Will Harrison after eight rounds Joel Kodua (12-0, 4 KOs) defeats Will Harrison (8-1-2) by eighth-round retirement to retain his English welterweight title. Harrison retired in his corner after eight rounds and did not come out for the ninth round. Joel Kodua throws a jab during his bout against Will Harrison at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on May 30, 2026. Photo by Chris Dean / BOXXER May 30, 2026 5:10 AM EDT Final Face-Off The blog feed with live results will cover the main card. The prelim results will be added as the main card gets underway.



In case you missed it, check out the main event final faceoff below.