Abdullah Mason vs Mike Ohan Jr among bouts on Mbilli-Derevyanchenko undercard

Abdullah Mason is back in the ring on August 17, when he faces Mike Ohan Jr at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. The contest is featured on the Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko undercard live on ESPN+. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight. The rest of lineup of action has been also confirmed today.

Going through the ropes for the fourth time this year, unbeaten Abdullah Mason (14-0, 12 KOs) makes his Canadian and international debut as a pro. The 20-year-old southpaw is fresh off the win by TKO in the third round against Luis Lebron in July in Newark. In April in Corpus Christi, the Bedford, Ohio native eliminated Ronal Ron in the fourth round, after scoring the win by knockout in the second round against Benjamin Gurment in February in Las Vegas.

Riding a three-fight winning streak, Mike Ohan Jr (19-2, 9 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for 2024 and also fights for the first time in Canada and outside the United States. Last year, the 30-year-old native of Holbrook, Massachusetts won three fights by unanimous decision against Harry Gigliotti, William Parra Smith and Daniel Sostre.

Also confirmed for the Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko undercard, an eight-round middleweight bout between Jahi Tucker (11-1-1, 5 KOs) of Queens, New York and Santiago Fernandez (8-1-1, 4 KOs) of Argentina. As well, unbeaten Osleys Iglesias (11-0, 10 KOs) of Cuba takes on Nashville, Tennessee-based Sena Agbeko (28-3, 22 KOs) of Ghana in a 10-rounder at super middleweight.

In a 10-round bout at super featherweight, Leila Beaudoin (11-1, 1 KOs) of Canada and Lizbeth Crespo (15-7, 4 KOs) of Argentina by way of Bolivia battle it out for the vacant WBO International title. Plus, Canadian super middleweight Wilkens Mathieu (9-0, 6 KOs) takes on Facundo Nicolas Galovar (15-11-2, 9 KOs) of Argentina in a six-round matchup.

In an eight-round Canada vs Argentina showdown, Thomas Chabot (10-0, 8 KOs) squares off against Matias Ezequiel Guenemil (10-3-1, 5 KOs) at super featherweight. Rounding out the card, Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda (38-2, 32 KOs) of Argentina fights Dzmitry Asanau (7-0, 3 KOs) in a 10-rounder at lightweight.

In the main event, unbeaten Cameroonian-French super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International titles against three-time world title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) of Ukraine. In the co-main event, Montreal-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-1, 18 KOs) faces Las Vegas-based Guido Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs) of Italy at heavyweight.