Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko first faceoff

Christian Mbilli & Sergiy Derevyanchenko clash live on ESPN from Quebec City, Canada

BoxingNewsPhotos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko go face to face
Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko go face to face at the press conference ahead of their bout at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada on August 17, 2024 | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Follow us

At a kickoff press conference, Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko previewed their bout and went face to face. The undefeated Cameroonian-French contender and the former title challenger of Ukraine battle it out on August 17 at Videotron Centre in Quebec City. The 10-round super middleweight showdown airs live on ESPN.

Montreal, Canada-based Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International belts. The 29-year-old native of Yaounde, Cameroon expects “the toughest fight of his life”.

“When ESPN offered us three names, I immediately told Marc: ‘We want Derevyanchenko,'” Christian Mbilli said. “I’ve been following his career since I was 15. He defeated many elite boxers from the French team, but unfortunately turned professional when I moved up to seniors.”

“I’ve extensively analyzed Derevyanchenko’s fights to perfect my technique. It’s an honor for me to fight him, and I intend to thank him by giving him the toughest fight of his life. It’s going to be a war on August 17, you don’t want to miss it.”

Christian Mbilli
Christian Mbilli | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Christian Mbilli
Christian Mbilli | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Sergiy Derevyanchenko
Sergiy Derevyanchenko | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Andre Rozier and Sergiy Derevyanchenko
Andre Rozier and Sergiy Derevyanchenko | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Three-time world title challenger Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) is currently No. 6-ranked by WBC. The 38-year-old native of Feodosia, Crimea, Ukraine says the past is in the past and looks forward to a new challenge.

“I could have won in the past against the other guys… But past is the past,” Sergiy Derevyanchenko said. “I respect my opponent. Mbilli’s undefeated, he’s a strong guy, but I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’ve seen it all and I will be the winner on August 17th.”

Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko go face to face
Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko go face to face | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko go face to face
Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko go face to face | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko
Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko
Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

A newly announced co-feature to Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko pits Montreal-based Arslanbek Makhmudov against Las Vegas-based Guido Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs) of Italy. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

The event is also expected to see super middleweight Osleys Iglesias (11-0, 10 KOs), middleweights Jahi Tucker (11-1-1, 5 KOs) and Wilkens Mathieu (9-0, 6 KOs), lightweights Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs) and Dzmitry Asanau (7-0,3 KOs), super featherweights Thomas Chabot (10-0, 8 KOs) and Leila Beaudoin (11-1, 1 KO), among others. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.