Photos: Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko first faceoff

At a kickoff press conference, Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko previewed their bout and went face to face. The undefeated Cameroonian-French contender and the former title challenger of Ukraine battle it out on August 17 at Videotron Centre in Quebec City. The 10-round super middleweight showdown airs live on ESPN.

Montreal, Canada-based Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International belts. The 29-year-old native of Yaounde, Cameroon expects “the toughest fight of his life”.

“When ESPN offered us three names, I immediately told Marc: ‘We want Derevyanchenko,'” Christian Mbilli said. “I’ve been following his career since I was 15. He defeated many elite boxers from the French team, but unfortunately turned professional when I moved up to seniors.”

“I’ve extensively analyzed Derevyanchenko’s fights to perfect my technique. It’s an honor for me to fight him, and I intend to thank him by giving him the toughest fight of his life. It’s going to be a war on August 17, you don’t want to miss it.”

Three-time world title challenger Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) is currently No. 6-ranked by WBC. The 38-year-old native of Feodosia, Crimea, Ukraine says the past is in the past and looks forward to a new challenge.

“I could have won in the past against the other guys… But past is the past,” Sergiy Derevyanchenko said. “I respect my opponent. Mbilli’s undefeated, he’s a strong guy, but I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’ve seen it all and I will be the winner on August 17th.”

A newly announced co-feature to Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko pits Montreal-based Arslanbek Makhmudov against Las Vegas-based Guido Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs) of Italy. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

The event is also expected to see super middleweight Osleys Iglesias (11-0, 10 KOs), middleweights Jahi Tucker (11-1-1, 5 KOs) and Wilkens Mathieu (9-0, 6 KOs), lightweights Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs) and Dzmitry Asanau (7-0,3 KOs), super featherweights Thomas Chabot (10-0, 8 KOs) and Leila Beaudoin (11-1, 1 KO), among others. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.