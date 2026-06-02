Zuffa Boxing 10 comes to Dublin in August

Zuffa Boxing makes its Ireland debut on Saturday, August 8, with the 10th card at 3Arena in Dublin. The event marks the promotion’s second event outside the U.S.

The announcement was made on Monday ahead of the promotion’s seventh card this Saturday, June 6, at the BIC in Bournemouth, England.

Zuffa Boxing 10 follows the recently announced ninth edition at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 26.

The matchups, along with event details and ticket information, are expected to be announced shortly.

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The upcoming card this Saturday in the UK features British former WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) facing Canada’s former title challenger Ryan Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs).

The event precedes the eighth installment at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, June 28, featuring a rematch between former title challenger Edwin De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Mexico’s former world champion Jose Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs).

Current Zuffa Boxing Schedule