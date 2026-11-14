Aaron McKenna faces Jevgenijs Aleksejevs in Riyadh in December

Aaron McKenna defends his IBF middleweight title against Jevgenijs Aleksejevs in the headliner of Zuffa Boxing 14. The event takes place at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, December 4.

McKenna (21-0, 10 KOs) of Ireland makes the first defense of his title. The Los Angeles-based 27-year-old claimed the vacant belt in August, defeating Etinosa Oliha by unanimous decision.

Latvia’s 33-year-old Aleksejevs (20-0, 10 KOs) makes his first attempt to become a champion, following a majority decision victory over Damiano Falcinelli in his previous bout in February. He is ranked No. 12 by the IBF.

The fight was announced during Saturday’s broadcast of Zuffa Boxing 13.

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McKenna vs Aleksejevs undercard

Jack Massey (23-4, 13 KOs) of England and Chicago’s Andrew Tabiti (22-2, 18 KOs) square off at cruiserweight.

London native Zak Chelli (17-3-1, 9 KOs) and Philadelphia’s Jesse Hart (31-4, 25 KOs) battle at light heavyweight.

Canada’s Ryan Rozicki (21-2-1, 20 KOs) and France’s Gaetan NTambwe (12-2, 1 KO) meet at cruiserweight.

England’s Alex MacMillan (5-0, 4 KOs) faces an opponent to be announced at welterweight.

On the prelims:

A heavyweight bout pits Ukraine’s Vladyslav Sirenko (23-1, 20 KOs) against Charles Martin (30-5-1, 27 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri.

A cruiserweight contest features Jamar Talley (7-0, 6 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey, facing Sherif Musah (4-3-2, 2 KOs) of France.

Nigeria’s Raheem Animashaun (20-0, 12 KOs) faces an opponent to be named at welterweight.

The full fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

The card will stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. In the UK and Ireland, the event will air on Sky Sports.