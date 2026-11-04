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British contender Zak Chelli signs with Zuffa Boxing

London native Zak Chelli is ranked No. 3 by the WBO and No. 15 by the IBF and WBC

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Zak Chelli during his bout against David Morrell
Zak Chelli celebrates his victory over David Morrell at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on May 9, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry

British light heavyweight contender Zak Chelli of Fulham, London, has signed a multi-fight contract with Zuffa Boxing. The 28-year-old is ranked No. 3 by the WBO and No. 15 by the IBF and WBC.

  • In his previous bout in Manchester in May, Chelli (17-3-1, 9 KOs) defeated David Morrell by 10th-round TKO.
  • His next fight under the Zuffa Boxing banner is expected to be announced shortly.

During his career, Chelli has held the English titles in two weight classes, super middleweight and light heavyweight, as well as the British, Commonwealth and WBA Continental titles at super middleweight.

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“I’m grateful for this opportunity,” Chelli said. “Zuffa is looking for fighters that they believe in, and I’m proud to be in that category. I’m thrilled that my fights will once again be shown on Sky Sports. I’ve fought on Sky many times, and they’ve always treated me well.”

“I want to make the fights that the fans want to see. I’m ready to fight anyone, anytime, anywhere. I’ve proven that throughout my career.”

  • The next event on the promotion’s schedule is Zuffa Boxing 12 in London on November 7. Atop the fight card, British former world champion Chris Billam-Smith (22-2, 14 KOs) faces Jamaican-born British fighter Cheavon Clarke (12-2, 9 KOs) in a cruiserweight bout.
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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