2025 PFL World Tournament 3 results: Kasanganay vs Edwards

The 2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round continues a “One Shot” single-elimination contest on April 18. The MMA event airs live on ESPN+ from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, FL, following the second installment last Friday. The fight card features the bouts in the lightweight and middleweight divisions.

In the main event, 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (18-5) of Fort Lauderdale, FL faces England’s Fabian Edwards (13-4) at middleweight. In the co-main event, 2024 PFL lightweight champion Gadzhi Rabadanov (24-4-2) takes on the promotional newcomer Marc Diakiese (18-7) of Congo.

In another bout at middleweight, Sadibou Sy (17-8-2, 1 NC) of Sweden meets Dalton Rosta (9-1) of Sharon, PA. Also on the card is a pair of lightweight matchups featuring Mads Burnell (20-6) of Denmark up against Jay-Jay Wilson (10-1) of New Zealand, and Clay Collard (25-14) of Payson, UT versus Alfie Davis (17-4-1) of England.

2025 PFL World Tournament 3 live blog April 18, 2025 4:31 am EDT 2025 PFL World Tournament 3 start time 2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. Impa Kasanganay at the weigh-in on April 17, 2025, ahead of his bout against Fabian Edwards at the 2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round at Universal Studios Florida | PFL

2025 PFL World Tournament 3 results

Get the full fight card for 2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)

Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese

Sadibou Sy vs. Dalton Rosta

Mads Burnell vs. Jay-Jay Wilson

Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis

Prelims (5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT)