Subscribe
HomeMMA

2025 PFL World Tournament 3 results: Kasanganay vs Edwards

2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round live results from Universal Studios Florida

MMANewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Impa Kasanganay and Fabian Edwards face each other at the weigh-in before their bout at the 2025 PFL Tournament 3
Impa Kasanganay and Fabian Edwards face off at the ceremonial weigh-in on April 17, 2025, ahead of their bout at the 2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round at Universal Studios Florida | PFL
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

The 2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round continues a “One Shot” single-elimination contest on April 18. The MMA event airs live on ESPN+ from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, FL, following the second installment last Friday. The fight card features the bouts in the lightweight and middleweight divisions.

In the main event, 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (18-5) of Fort Lauderdale, FL faces England’s Fabian Edwards (13-4) at middleweight. In the co-main event, 2024 PFL lightweight champion Gadzhi Rabadanov (24-4-2) takes on the promotional newcomer Marc Diakiese (18-7) of Congo.

In another bout at middleweight, Sadibou Sy (17-8-2, 1 NC) of Sweden meets Dalton Rosta (9-1) of Sharon, PA. Also on the card is a pair of lightweight matchups featuring Mads Burnell (20-6) of Denmark up against Jay-Jay Wilson (10-1) of New Zealand, and Clay Collard (25-14) of Payson, UT versus Alfie Davis (17-4-1) of England.

Watch on ESPN+

2025 PFL World Tournament 3 live blog

2025 PFL World Tournament 3 start time

2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.

Impa Kasanganay at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Fabian Edwards at the 2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round
Impa Kasanganay at the weigh-in on April 17, 2025, ahead of his bout against Fabian Edwards at the 2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round at Universal Studios Florida | PFL

2025 PFL World Tournament 3 results

Get the full fight card for 2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)

  • Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards
  • Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese
  • Sadibou Sy vs. Dalton Rosta
  • Mads Burnell vs. Jay-Jay Wilson
  • Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis

Prelims (5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT)

  • Joshua Silveira vs. Mike Shipman
  • Brent Primus vs. Vinicius Cenci
  • Aaron Jeffery vs. Murad Ramazanov
  • Robert Watley vs. Antonio Caruso
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.