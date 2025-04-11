2025 PFL World Tournament 2 results: Higo vs Alves

The 2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round continues a knockout contest titled “One Shot” on Friday, April 11. The MMA event airs live on ESPN+ from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, FL, following the debut show last week. The fight card features the bouts in the men’s bantamweight and women’s flyweight divisions.

In the main event, Leandro Higo (23-6) faces Marcirley Alves (12-4) in an all-Brazilian showdown at bantamweight. The latter replaced Josh Rettinghouse (20-5) of Spokane, WA, who missed weight.

In the co-main event, former Bellator women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (22-8) of Lafayette, LA takes on Ilara Joanne (12-9) of Brazil. In another contest at bantamweight, Francesco Nuzzi (10-1) of Italy goes up against Mexico’s Mando Gutierrez (10-3). In the bantamweight main card opener, Justin Wetzell (10-2) of Denver, CO fights Kasum Kasumov (16-1).

2025 PFL World Tournament 2 live blog April 11, 2025 12:31 pm EDT 2025 PFL World Tournament 2 start time 2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT. Ekaterina Shakalova at the morning weigh-in on April 10, 2025, ahead of her bout against Juliana Velasquez at the 2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round at Universal Studios Florida | PFL

2025 PFL World Tournament 2 results

Get the full fight card for 2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT)

Leandro Higo vs. Marcirley Alves

Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanne

Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez

Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)