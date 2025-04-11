2025 PFL World Tournament 2 results: Higo vs Alves

The 2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round continues a knockout contest titled “One Shot” on Friday, April 11. The MMA event airs live on ESPN+ from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, FL, following the debut show last week. The fight card features the bouts in the men’s bantamweight and women’s flyweight divisions.
In the main event, Leandro Higo (23-6) faces Marcirley Alves (12-4) in an all-Brazilian showdown at bantamweight. The latter replaced Josh Rettinghouse (20-5) of Spokane, WA, who missed weight.
In the co-main event, former Bellator women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (22-8) of Lafayette, LA takes on Ilara Joanne (12-9) of Brazil. In another contest at bantamweight, Francesco Nuzzi (10-1) of Italy goes up against Mexico’s Mando Gutierrez (10-3). In the bantamweight main card opener, Justin Wetzell (10-2) of Denver, CO fights Kasum Kasumov (16-1).
2025 PFL World Tournament 2 live blog
2025 PFL World Tournament 2 start time
2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.
2025 PFL World Tournament 2 results
Get the full fight card for 2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT)
- Leandro Higo vs. Marcirley Alves
- Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanne
- Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez
- Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell
Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)
- Juliana Velasquez vs. Ekaterina Shakalova
- Matheus Mattos vs. Jake Hadley
- Kana Watanabe vs. Jena Bishop
- Elora Dana vs. Diana Avsaragova