Subscribe
HomeMMA

2025 PFL World Tournament 2 results: Higo vs Alves

2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round live results from Universal Studios Florida

MMANewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Leandro Higo and Marcirley Alves face each other at the weigh-in before their bout at the 2025 PFL Tournament 2
Leandro Higo and Marcirley Alves face off at the ceremonial weigh-in on April 10, 2025, ahead of their bout at the 2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round at Universal Studios Florida | PFL
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

The 2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round continues a knockout contest titled “One Shot” on Friday, April 11. The MMA event airs live on ESPN+ from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, FL, following the debut show last week. The fight card features the bouts in the men’s bantamweight and women’s flyweight divisions.

In the main event, Leandro Higo (23-6) faces Marcirley Alves (12-4) in an all-Brazilian showdown at bantamweight. The latter replaced Josh Rettinghouse (20-5) of Spokane, WA, who missed weight.

In the co-main event, former Bellator women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (22-8) of Lafayette, LA takes on Ilara Joanne (12-9) of Brazil. In another contest at bantamweight, Francesco Nuzzi (10-1) of Italy goes up against Mexico’s Mando Gutierrez (10-3). In the bantamweight main card opener, Justin Wetzell (10-2) of Denver, CO fights Kasum Kasumov (16-1).

Watch on ESPN+

2025 PFL World Tournament 2 live blog

2025 PFL World Tournament 2 start time

2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

Ekaterina Shakalova at the 2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round morning weigh-in
Ekaterina Shakalova at the morning weigh-in on April 10, 2025, ahead of her bout against Juliana Velasquez at the 2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round at Universal Studios Florida | PFL

2025 PFL World Tournament 2 results

Get the full fight card for 2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT)

  • Leandro Higo vs. Marcirley Alves
  • Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanne
  • Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez
  • Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

  • Juliana Velasquez vs. Ekaterina Shakalova
  • Matheus Mattos vs. Jake Hadley
  • Kana Watanabe vs. Jena Bishop
  • Elora Dana vs. Diana Avsaragova
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.