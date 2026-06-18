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Floyd Diaz vs Andres Teran headlines Zuffa Boxing 8 prelims

Zuffa Boxing 8: De Los Santos vs Valenzuela 2 takes place next Sunday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Floyd Diaz has his hand raised after victory over Juan Hernandez
Floyd Diaz has his hand raised after victory over Juan Hernandez at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 23, 2022. Photo by Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images

The bout between Floyd Diaz and Jose Andres Teran has been confirmed, along with other matchups, for the preliminary card at Zuffa Boxing 8. The event takes place at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, June 28.

  • Unbeaten 23-year-old Las Vegas native Diaz (14-0, 3 KOs) returned to the ring in January and scored a unanimous decision victory over Guillermo Gutierrez at Zuffa Boxing 1.
  • Mexico’s 26-year-old Teran (18-2, 13 KOs) was last in action last August, when he stopped Luis Enrique Guzman Torres in the fifth round and secured his 10th win in a row.

The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at bantamweight.

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Also confirmed for the Zuffa Boxing 8 prelims is an eight-round lightweight bout between Jaybrio Pe Benito (7-0, 5 KOs) of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Tony Hirsch Jr. (8-0-2, 4 KOs) of Oakland, California.

An eight-round welterweight matchup pits Damoni Cato-Cain (9-1-2, 7 KOs) of Oakland, California, against Chicago’s Vernon Brown (14-2-1, 10 KOs).

Brady Ochoa (9-0-1, 2 KOs) of Gilbert, Arizona, and Adrian Serrano (6-0-2, 3 KOs) of Salinas, California, square off in a six-round lightweight bout.

The event opener is a six-round heavyweight battle between Uzbekistan’s Jakhongir Zokirov (1-0, 1 KO) and Zachary Spiller (5-0, 4 KOs) of Houston, Texas.

  • In the main event of Zuffa Boxing 8, former title challenger Edwin De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) of the Dominican Republic faces former champion Jose Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs) of Mexico in a lightweight rematch.

Full Zuffa Boxing 8 fight card

Main card

  • Edwin De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) vs. Jose Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Omar Cande Trinidad (20-0-2, 14 KOs) vs. Jerwin Ancajas (38-4-2, 25 KOs), 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Cain Sandoval (17-1, 15 KOs) vs. Brandun Lee (30-0, 23 KOs), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims

  • Floyd Diaz (14-0, 3 KOs) vs. Andres Teran (18-2, 13 KOs), 10 rounds, bantamweight
  • Jaybrio Pe Benito (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Tony Hirsch Jr. (8-0-2, 4 KOs), 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Damoni Cato-Cain (9-1-2, 7 KOs) vs. Vernon Brown (14-2-1, 10 KOs), 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Brady Ochoa (9-0-1, 2 KOs) vs. Adrian Serrano (6-0-2, 3 KOs), 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Jakhongir Zokirov (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Zachary Spiller (5-0, 4 KOs), 6 rounds, heavyweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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