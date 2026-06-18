Floyd Diaz vs Andres Teran headlines Zuffa Boxing 8 prelims

The bout between Floyd Diaz and Jose Andres Teran has been confirmed, along with other matchups, for the preliminary card at Zuffa Boxing 8. The event takes place at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, June 28.

Unbeaten 23-year-old Las Vegas native Diaz (14-0, 3 KOs) returned to the ring in January and scored a unanimous decision victory over Guillermo Gutierrez at Zuffa Boxing 1.

Mexico’s 26-year-old Teran (18-2, 13 KOs) was last in action last August, when he stopped Luis Enrique Guzman Torres in the fifth round and secured his 10th win in a row.

The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at bantamweight.

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Also confirmed for the Zuffa Boxing 8 prelims is an eight-round lightweight bout between Jaybrio Pe Benito (7-0, 5 KOs) of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Tony Hirsch Jr. (8-0-2, 4 KOs) of Oakland, California.

An eight-round welterweight matchup pits Damoni Cato-Cain (9-1-2, 7 KOs) of Oakland, California, against Chicago’s Vernon Brown (14-2-1, 10 KOs).

Brady Ochoa (9-0-1, 2 KOs) of Gilbert, Arizona, and Adrian Serrano (6-0-2, 3 KOs) of Salinas, California, square off in a six-round lightweight bout.

The event opener is a six-round heavyweight battle between Uzbekistan’s Jakhongir Zokirov (1-0, 1 KO) and Zachary Spiller (5-0, 4 KOs) of Houston, Texas.

In the main event of Zuffa Boxing 8, former title challenger Edwin De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) of the Dominican Republic faces former champion Jose Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs) of Mexico in a lightweight rematch.

Full Zuffa Boxing 8 fight card

Main card

Edwin De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) vs. Jose Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, lightweight

Omar Cande Trinidad (20-0-2, 14 KOs) vs. Jerwin Ancajas (38-4-2, 25 KOs), 10 rounds, featherweight

Cain Sandoval (17-1, 15 KOs) vs. Brandun Lee (30-0, 23 KOs), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims

Floyd Diaz (14-0, 3 KOs) vs. Andres Teran (18-2, 13 KOs), 10 rounds, bantamweight

Jaybrio Pe Benito (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Tony Hirsch Jr. (8-0-2, 4 KOs), 8 rounds, lightweight

Damoni Cato-Cain (9-1-2, 7 KOs) vs. Vernon Brown (14-2-1, 10 KOs), 8 rounds, welterweight

Brady Ochoa (9-0-1, 2 KOs) vs. Adrian Serrano (6-0-2, 3 KOs), 6 rounds, lightweight

Jakhongir Zokirov (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Zachary Spiller (5-0, 4 KOs), 6 rounds, heavyweight