Zuffa Boxing 6: Full fight card confirmed

Zuffa Boxing announced five preliminary bouts, completing the fight card for its sixth edition. The event airs live on Paramount+ from Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 10.

Headlining the prelims, Raphael Monny (9-0, 3 KOs) of France faces San Francisco’s Suray Mahmutovic (8-1-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round light heavyweight bout.

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An eight-round lightweight contest pits Justin Viloria (12-0, 8 KOs) of Whittier, California, against Mexico’s Cesar Ortiz Castellanos (12-0-2, 9 KOs), aka Ivan Ortiz.

Da’Mazion Vanhouter (11-0, 8 KOs) of Albany, New York, and Chicago’s Raphael Murphy (18-1, 14 KOs) square off in an eight-round heavyweight clash.

A six-round bantamweight matchup features Emiliano Cardenas (10-0, 4 KOs) of Union City, California, against Alexis Alvarado (9-1-1, 5 KOs) of Hollywood, California.

A six-round light heavyweight showdown sees Uzbekistan’s Rakhmatullo Boymatov making his professional debut against Alarenz Reynolds (9-1, 6 KOs) of Auburn, Washington.

In the Zuffa Boxing 6 main event, Shane Mosley Jr. (22-5, 12 KOs) of Pomona, California, takes on Serhii Bohachuk (27-3, 24 KOs) of Ukraine in a 10-round middleweight bout.

In the co-main event, Julian Rodriguez (25-1, 15 KOs) of Hoboken, New Jersey, meets James Perella (21-0, 15 KOs) of Mansfield, Massachusetts, in a 10-round welterweight bout.

The main card opener is a 10-round middleweight bout between Mexico’s undefeated Misael Uziel Rodriguez (16-0, 8 KOs) and Andreas Katzourakis (16-0, 11 KOs) of Greece.

Current Zuffa Boxing 6 fight card

Main card

Shane Mosley Jr (22-5, 12 KOs) vs. Serhii Bohachuk (27-3, 24 KOs), middleweight

Julian Rodriguez (25-1, 15 KOs) vs. James Perella (21-0, 15 KOs), welterweight

Misael Uziel Rodriguez (16-0, 8 KOs) vs. Andreas Katzourakis (16-0, 11 KOs), middleweight

Prelims

Raphael Monny (9-0, 3 KOs) vs. Suray Mahmutovic (8-1-1, 6 KOs), light heavyweight

Justin Viloria (12-0, 8 KOs) vs. Ivan Ortiz (12-0-2, 9 KOs), lightweight

Da’Mazion Vanhouter (11-0, 8 KOs) vs. Raphael Murphy (18-1, 14 KOs), heavyweight

Emiliano Cardenas (10-0, 4 KOs) vs. Alexis Alvarado (9-1-1, 5 KOs), bantamweight

Rakhmatullo Boymatov vs. Alarenz Legrand Reynolds Stanton (9-1, 6 KOs), light heavyweight