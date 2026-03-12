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Azat Hovhannisyan vs Eduardo Baez joins Zuffa Boxing 5 card

Andres Cortes vs Eridson Garcia headlines Zuffa Boxing 5, while Mark Magsayo faces Feargal McCrory in the co-feature

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Azat Hovhannisyan in the ring during his boxing match
Azat Hovhannisyan during his bout against Luis Nery at Fox Theater Pomona in Pomona, CA, on February 18, 2023. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

The bout between two former title challengers, Azat Hovhannisyan and Eduardo Baez, has been added to the Zuffa Boxing 5 card. The event takes place at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Hovhannisyan (22-6, 17 KOs) of Armenia comes off a unanimous decision victory over Aidos Medet in January, bouncing back from three consecutive losses. The 37-year-old challenged Rey Vargas for the WBC super bantamweight title in May 2018 but fell short by unanimous decision.

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Baez (25-7-2, 10 KOs) won two fights last year, defeating Alex Dilmaghani by unanimous decision and Angel Martinez Castillo by fourth-round TKO. Mexico’s 30-year-old challenged Emanuel Navarrete for the WBO featherweight title in August 2022, suffering a defeat by sixth-round knockout.

In the previously confirmed main event, unbeaten Andres Cortes (24-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada, faces Houston-based Eridson Garcia (23-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

The 10-round lightweight matchup between Filipino former champion Mark Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) and New York-based former title challenger Feargal McCrory (17-1, 9 KOs) of Ireland has been confirmed as the co-feature.

The Zuffa Boxing 5 prelims are expected to be confirmed shortly. The main card lineup is as follows:

  • Andres Cortes (24-0, 13 KOs) vs. Eridson Garcia (23-1, 14 KOs), lightweight
  • Mark Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) vs. Feargal McCrory (17-1, 9 KOs), lightweight
  • Azat Hovhannisyan (22-6, 17 KOs) vs. Eduardo Baez (25-7-2, 10 KOs), featherweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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