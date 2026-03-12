Azat Hovhannisyan vs Eduardo Baez joins Zuffa Boxing 5 card

The bout between two former title challengers, Azat Hovhannisyan and Eduardo Baez, has been added to the Zuffa Boxing 5 card. The event takes place at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Hovhannisyan (22-6, 17 KOs) of Armenia comes off a unanimous decision victory over Aidos Medet in January, bouncing back from three consecutive losses. The 37-year-old challenged Rey Vargas for the WBC super bantamweight title in May 2018 but fell short by unanimous decision.

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Baez (25-7-2, 10 KOs) won two fights last year, defeating Alex Dilmaghani by unanimous decision and Angel Martinez Castillo by fourth-round TKO. Mexico’s 30-year-old challenged Emanuel Navarrete for the WBO featherweight title in August 2022, suffering a defeat by sixth-round knockout.

In the previously confirmed main event, unbeaten Andres Cortes (24-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada, faces Houston-based Eridson Garcia (23-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

The 10-round lightweight matchup between Filipino former champion Mark Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) and New York-based former title challenger Feargal McCrory (17-1, 9 KOs) of Ireland has been confirmed as the co-feature.

The Zuffa Boxing 5 prelims are expected to be confirmed shortly. The main card lineup is as follows: