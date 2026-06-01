Zuffa Boxing 9 set for New York City debut in July

The ninth edition of Zuffa Boxing takes place at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, July 26.

The event marks the promotion’s third event outside the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

The date, location, and venue have been confirmed, while the bouts featured on the card, along with ticket information, are expected to be announced shortly.

In its announcement, the promotion invites fans to register their interest at zuffaboxing.com/register.

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Zuffa Boxing debuts in the UK this Saturday, June 6, with its seventh edition at the BIC in Bournemouth, England. Atop the fight card, British former WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) takes on Canada’s former title challenger Ryan Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs).

Zuffa Boxing 8 is held at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, June 28. Headlining the event, former title challenger Edwin De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) of the Dominican Republic faces Mexico’s former world champion Jose Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs) in a lightweight rematch.