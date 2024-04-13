Subscribe
Zelfa Barrett drops & stops Jordan Gill in 10th round

Zelfa Barrett TKO's Jordan Gill to land WBA International title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Zelfa Barrett came out victorious against Jordan Gill on Saturday, April 13 in the main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England. Going through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, the former world title challenger recorded the win by TKO, twice sending his opponent of Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire to the canvas with body shots.

Although Gill managed to beat the eight counts and get back on his feet, referee John Latham stepped in and called it a day to save him from further punishment, as Barrett continued delivering the big punches. The official time was 2 minutes and 44 seconds into the 10th round.

With the victory by TKO, Zelfa Barrett improved to 31-2, 17 KOs and collected his third win in a row. In addition, the 30-year-old landed the WBA International super featherweight belt. Post-fight the Manchester native said he was ready to faces anybody and once again challenge for the title.

29-year-old Jordan Gill, who was also looking to secure his world title shot, dropped to 28-3-1, 9 KOs.

Among other results, England’s Ellie Scotney (9-0) retained her IBF super bantamweight title and claimed the WBO 122 lbs belt, earning a unanimous decision against Segolene Lefebvre (18-1, 1 KO) of France. After 10 rounds the scores were 96-94, 99-91 and 97-93.

In another 10-round fight, Rhiannon Dixon (10-0, 1 KO) of England defeated Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (21-2, 3 KOs) of Argentina to become a new WBO lightweight champion. The scores were 98-91, 96-93 and 97-92.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

