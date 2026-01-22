Zayas vs Baraou: Broadcast details set, full undercard confirmed

Broadcast details and the full undercard are confirmed for the unified title clash between Xander Zayas and Abass Baraou. The two fighters square off on Saturday, January 31, live from Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

Undefeated 23-year-old Zayas (22-0, 13 KOs) puts his WBO super welterweight title on the line, making the first defense of his belt in what he called a “big test.” Germany’s 31-year-old Baraou (17-1, 9 KOs) brings his WBA belt to the ring after claiming the interim strap and being promoted following Terence Crawford’s move up in weight.

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How to watch: Zayas vs Baraou airs live on the Top Rank Classics FAST Channel. The broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT, with the main event fighters expected to make their ring walk at approximately 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

On the Zayas vs Baraou undercard, Rohan Polanco (17-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Mexico’s Christian Gomez (23-6-1, 21 KOs) battle at welterweight. A super flyweight bout pits Puerto Rico’s Juanmita Lopez De Jesus (4-0, 2 KOs) against Conner Russell Goade (8-4-2, 7 KOs) of Florence, Arizona.

Also, Puerto Rico’s Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro (6-0, 5 KOs) and Mexico’s Diuhl Olguin (17-47-7, 10 KOs) go head-to-head at super featherweight. An all-Puerto Rican flyweight matchup features Yadriel Caban (2-0, 2 KOs) against Jeremis Hernandez-Torres (2-2, 0 KOs).

Additionally, Euri Cedeno (13-0-1, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic faces Brazilian Etoundi Michel William (16-2, 12 KOs) at middleweight. Kicking off the action, San Diego’s Giovani Santillan (34-1, 18 KOs) takes on Brooklyn’s Courtney Pennington (17-11-3, 7 KOs) at super welterweight.

Zayas vs Baraou broadcast details

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Location: Coliseo de Puerto Rico, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Coliseo de Puerto Rico, San Juan, Puerto Rico Mobile/Desktop: trboxing.co/TopRankClassics

trboxing.co/TopRankClassics Smart TV: Search for Top Rank Classics on The Roku Channel, Tubi, or Vizio (availability may vary by device)

Search for Top Rank Classics on The Roku Channel, Tubi, or Vizio (availability may vary by device) Broadcast Start: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT Co-Feature: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT Main Event: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Full Zayas vs Baraou fight card

Xander Zayas (22-0, 13 KOs) vs. Abass Baraou (17-1, 9 KOs), 12 rounds, super welterweight

Rohan Polanco (17-0, 10 KOs) vs. Christian Gomez (23-6-1, 21 KOs), 10 rounds, welterweight

Juanmita Lopez De Jesus (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Conner Goade (8-4-2, 7 KOs), 6 rounds, junior bantamweight

Carlos De Leon Castro (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Diuhl Olguin (17-47-7, 10 KOs), 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Yadriel Caban (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Jeremis Hernandez-Torres (2-2, 0 KOs), 4 rounds, flyweight

Euri Cedeno (13-0-1, 12 KOs) vs. Etoundi Michel William (16-2, 12 KOs), 10 rounds, middleweight

Giovani Santillan (34-1, 18 KOs) vs. Courtney Pennington (17-11-3, 7 KOs), 10 rounds, junior middleweight