Xander Zayas primed for ‘big test’ against Abass Baraou

Xander Zayas says he wants to become the first Puerto Rican to unify titles on the island when he faces Abass Baraou on January 31 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. The contest between two former sparring partners is set to crown the unified super welterweight champion, with two belts on the line.

Undefeated 23-year-old Zayas (22-0, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of the WBO belt he claimed against Jorge Garcia last July. Germany’s 31-year-old Baraou (17-1, 9 KOs) – who originally won the interim WBA title against Yoenis Tellez last August – brings to the ring the full strap after being promoted following Terence Crawford’s move up in weight.

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“This is the best opportunity of my career, not just because of what’s at stake, but because I’m coming back home in front of my people,” Xander Zayas said following a recent training session at head trainer Javiel Centeno’s Sweatbox Boxing Gym in Davie, Florida. “It’s been five years, and I’ve wanted to return ever since, but I knew I had to wait for the right moment. Now it’s here on January 31, when I return as a world champion.”

“I want to be the first Puerto Rican to unify titles on the island. That’s really important to me because I want to keep making history and building my legacy.”

“Everybody is used to seeing champions take softer touches for their first defense. But because I’m going back to my island, I needed to do something big and give something special to the fans. Baraou is also making his first defense, so we’ll see two young fighters who want to show that big unification fights are still possible.”

‘Prepared for a warrior’

“Baraou is a good, aggressive fighter. People underestimate him because he’s not well known in the United States, but I’ve shared the ring with him several times in sparring. I know what he brings, and he knows what I bring, so it’s going to be a big test for both of us on January 31.”

“We’ve prepared for a warrior, someone who won’t stop coming forward. We know he’s going to throw a lot of punches. He’s not a better boxer, faster, smarter, or stronger, but he does have a lot of heart.”

“This is the best camp of my career. I’ve grown so much physically and mentally. I can see it in how I look when I spar, how I feel during training, and how hard I’m pushing myself. It’s time to make history!”

Among the bouts featured on the Zayas vs Baraou undercard, Rohan Polanco (17-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic takes on Mexico’s Christian Gomez (23-6-1, 21 KOs) at welterweight. A super welterweight bout features San Diego’s Giovani Santillan (34-1, 18 KOs) against Courtney Pennington (17-11-3, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn.

Also, Euri Cedeno (13-0-1, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic meets Brazilian Etoundi Michel William (16-2, 12 KOs) at middleweight. Additionally, Puerto Rico’s Juanmita Lopez De Jesus (4-0, 2 KOs) battles Conner Russell Goade (8-4-2, 7 KOs) of Florence, Arizona, at super flyweight.